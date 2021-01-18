RS Recommends: Under Armour’s $20 Covering is the Best Face Mask for Working Out

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A number of activewear brands have started manufacturing face masks in response to the CDC’s latest coronavirus prevention guidelines, but few have nailed the face mask game as well as Under Armour.

The Under Armour SPORTSMASK is one of the best face masks for running, cycling and working out, and right now, it’s on sale for more than 30% off on UnderArmour.com. Regularly $30 a piece, Under Armour currently has the SPORTSMASK on sale for $20 when you take advantage of their two for $40 deal here.

There’s no promo code needed and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. There’s no limit on the number of masks you add to cart either, making this a great time to stock up on a high-performance, athlete-approved mask.

The Under Armour SPORTSMASK is durable and comfortable, with long straps and wide coverage to protect your face, but enough room between your mouth and fabric to breathe normally. Under Armour says the mask’s inner layer uses an open-cell foam that helps with breathability, while keeping airborne particles out. The mask features Under Armour’s custom Iso-Chill fabric on the inside and ear loops, so they’ll feel cool to the touch while you exercise.

Finally, the mask has UPF 50+ sun protection, so you can wear it for long outdoor runs without getting a sun burn. Masks are a part of our reality right now, but Under Armour’s SPORTSMASK will ensure that your mask doesn’t impact your performance, or feel uncomfortable to wear.

The UA SPORTSMASK is fully machine-washable and in our experience, retains its shape even after multiple washes. The SPORTSMASK has quickly become our go-to mask for running and working out, and for sports as well (think pick-up basketball, football and other sports where you’ll be in close proximity with others). The material is cushy and gentle, and keeps our face dry — not sweaty or muggy — even when worn for hours at a time. The design fits comfortably over our face and nose, while the stretchy straps doesn’t tug at the ears.

The mask is great for travel too (as seen on Under Armour ambassador, The Rock, in a recent Instagram post of his below).

Get two SPORTSMASKS for $40 right now — a 33% discount (normally $30 each). This sale is live now, and while there’s no end date in place just yet, the masks are selling out fast. All colors are included and The Rock’s “Project Rock” face mask is included as well.

Under Armour also has hundreds of items at up to 50% off right now during its semi-annual sale. We spotted deals on best-selling apparel, footwear, workout gear and more. Shop the sale at UnderArmour.com.