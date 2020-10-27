The Best Gifts for Athletes from Under Armour

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Everyone’s trying to stay active these days, and with the pandemic keeping most people indoors, even a quick run or hike is a welcome reprieve from the monotony of home. But sometimes the gear you use is just as important as the activity you use it for.

This season, stock up on running and workout essentials from Under Armour, which has expanded their selection of athletic gear to include everything from covet-worthy sneakers and apparel, to cold weather accessories and breathable face masks too.

Under Armour’s athletic wear is built to keep you warm and comfortable whether you’re on an outdoor run, or working out in your home gym. The company’s use of custom materials, and a focus on making light clothes that won’t weigh you down or get in the way, make Under Armour a no-brainer when it comes to picking up top-rated performance gear.

Another factor that sets Under Armour apart are its exclusive collaborations, with a collection of Steph Curry-approved basketball sneakers (which Rolling Stone named as one of our 2020 RS Essentials) and a longstanding partnership with Dwayne Johnson (a.k.a. The Rock). These limited-edition collections feature gear that you won’t find anywhere else, making these pieces a great gift idea too.

If you’re shopping for the athletes in your life, Under Armour’s apparel can help elevate their game. Here are ten pieces to pick up this season. See more gifting ideas at UnderArmour.com.

1. UA SPORTSMASK

Under Armour’s SPORTSMASK is the company’s solution for safe, outdoor workouts this winter and one of the best face masks for athletes. The cloth face covering sits just off your mouth and face, to help increase breathability while still maintaining a tight seal to block out airborne particles. It’s fully machine-washable too.

The mask we’re highlighting comes from the company’s Project Rock collection, and features The Rock’s signature bull logo. Its outer layer is made out of a water-resistant material, while its inner layer is coated with an antimicrobial treatment. Prefer something logo-less? The UA SPORTSMASK is available in a wide array of sizes and colors, and part of a collection that includes gater-style masks as well.

Under Armour

The company says the mask’s inner layer uses an open-cell foam that makes it easy to breathe, but more difficult for moisture and sweat to pass. The mask features Under Armour’s custom Iso-Chill fabric on the inside and ear loops, so they’ll feel cool to the touch while you exercise.

Finally, the mask has UPF 50+ sun protection, so you can wear it for long outdoor runs without getting a sun burn. Masks are a part of our reality right now, but Under Armour’s SPORTSMASK will ensure that your mask doesn’t impact your performance, or feel uncomfortable to wear. Looking for a practical stocking stuffer for athletes? The UA SPORTSMASK is a great pick.

2. Men’s UA Boxerjock

Under Armour’s Boxerjock line is one of Under Armour’s staples, and a workout essential. One of the reasons for the Boxerjock’s popularity is that it comes in a few different styles that share many of the same essential features: the underwear is made out of a breathable, stretchy material that wicks sweat and dries quickly, and Under Armour says its anti-odor technology prevents the growth of microbes.

Under Armour

The Boxerjock is available in a few styles that make fun stocking stuffers or gifts for the guys in your life. The Tech version has a seamless design, performance waistband, working fly, and is available in fun prints like camo. The ArmourVent Mesh variant has a no-sew waistband and ultra breathable fabric that makes the boxer briefs feel supportive, but ultra light.

We’re calling out the Collegiate Boxerjocks (pictured above) because they’re built for performance, and come in styles that highlight popular college football teams. Rep your alma mater, or the team with your favorite players, for a little extra encouragement while you exercise.

There’s no wrong choice when it comes to the UA Boxerjock, and the technologies Under Amour developed when designing them will help you stay comfortable while optimizing your performance.

3. Men’s UA Storm Evolution Daytona ½ Zip

The UA Storm Evolution Daytona ½ Zip is designed for golfers, but works well for any outdoor activity, including a casual walk.

The Storm’s body is made out of 100% polyester, while its woven panels are a blend of polyester and elastane. These materials will repel water, but breathable insulation built into the sleeves will help regulate your heat.

The Storm’s half-zip construction gives you even more greater control over how much cool air to let in without having to pause your workout. Wear it on its own on the golf course, or for a run or walk. You can also layer this under a jacket for an easy outfit to lunch or for errands.

Under Armour

4. Men’s UA Project Rock 3 Training Shoes

Under Armour’s Rock 3 Training Shoes are the ideal pair to use on and off the court. They’re another piece from the company’s Project Rock collection with The Rock, and feature the former wrestler’s logo on the right side of the shoe.

These shoes are made with Under Armour’s custom HOVR technology, which can prevent you from losing momentum at the end of a jump. The Project Rock 3 shoes also use Under Armour’s custom Tribase technology, which provides flexibility and grip.

This custom technology complements the Project 3’s unique lacing structure. These shoes — from their stabilizing upper to their full rubber outsole — have been designed to maximize your performance while working out, without sacrificing comfort. Multiple sizes and colors are available online.

Under Armour

5. Men’s UA Run Impasse Wind Jacket

Under Armour’s Run Impasse Wind Jacket is lightweight, breathable, and water-repellent, and it’s one of the most stylish “windbreakers” to give as a gift — or to pick up for yourself. It’s made out of 100% nylon, and the ripstop fabric walks the line between tough and comfortable.

The jacket has a front breast pocket, which gives you easy access to your phone or wallet, and and a connect hook will keep it closed even when you’ve unzipped it.

What we like: the Impasse Wind Jacket can be completely folded into its own bag, so you can take it with you when you travel, or store it easily during the warmer months.

Under Armour

6. Women’s UA HOVR Infinite 2 UC Running Shoes

The HOVR Infinite 2 UC Running Shoes have many of the same great technical features as its Project 3 Training Shoes but are designed specifically for runners.

Under Armour

Their use of Under Armour’s HOVR technology allows you to keep your momentum when you hit the ground as you run, or move quickly after a longer jump. The inside has an Energy Web compression material, which the company says will keep your feet secure while you move.

The shoes’ carbon rubber pads help with mobility by providing more traction, and their Die-cut EVA sockliner prevents your feet from slipping when they’re inside.

Under Armour packed the Infinite 2 UC Running Shoes with design technology, but they also integrate with the company’s MAPMYRUN platform. This service tracks and analyzes your runs, and gives you feedback to help improve your performance.

7. Men’s UA Rival Fleece Joggers

Under Armour’s Fleece Joggers are a lightweight pair designed for performance and everyday wear (but they’re just as great for lounging indoors too). They’re made out of cotton and polyester, and designed to stay warm if you’re exercising in cold conditions.

The joggers come in a classic style, with open pockets, an elastic waistband, and streamlined fit. This is a piece of gear you can enjoy during heavy exercise and your rest days. It’s also a great gift for those who are working from home and trying to stay cozy (just keep the Zoom camera pointed above the waist for meetings).

Under Armour

8. Men’s ColdGear Infrared Showdown Tapered Pants

Under Armour

Under Armour’s Infrared Showdown Tapered Pants are designed to hold in heat while remaining light and breathable.

These pants feature Under Armour’s custom ColdGear Infrared Lining, which absorbs and retains body heat. The material also wicks sweat, dries quickly, and stretches to avoid constraining your movement.

Despite these technologies, they look like a normal pair of slacks, down to the four-pocket layout. The difference is you won’t be left cold if you wear them outside, whether you’re walking to the store, or going on a 10-mile run. This is a great gift for dads and young professionals looking for a more comfortable pair of pants to wear from office to driving range.

9. Men’s UA Truckstop 2.0 Beanie

You can lose a lot of heat through your head if it’s uncovered, but Under Armour’s Truckstop Beanie can prevent that. It’s made out of a cozy 100% acrylic material, and has a ribbed design. Under Armour says this material will wick sweat, so you won’t feel uncomfortable if you wear it for an extended period of time. This is a great stocking stuffer for someone who commutes to work, or likes to go biking or running during the colder months.

Under Armour

10. Men’s UA Rival Fleece Crew

Under Armour

Under Armour’s Fleece Crew is another piece in it’s collection that’s suited for both exercising and relaxing.

Made out of 80% cotton and 20% polyester, the fleece has a brushed interior, which provides extra warmth. The crew has a traditional look, with a streamlined fit that’s not too loose. You can feel comfortable wearing this crew to the gym, hanging out with friends outdoors, or relaxing inside. Choose from multiple colors and sizes online.

11. Men’s UA HOVR™ Rise 2 Training Shoes

Under Armour

Under Armour’s HOVR™ Rise 2 can help elevate your game on the court, and provide ample comfort when you’re wearing them casually.

The shoes have a streamlined look, and Under Armour designed them out of lightweight materials that provide ample comfort any time you go for a walk. The 3D Mesh material Under Armour used with the Rise 2 is highly durable and breathable, so you can wear them year-round without worrying about getting sweaty feet.

The Rise 2 Training Shoes are available in over one dozen sizes and six colors, so you can get a pair that provie support and comfort and suit your style.