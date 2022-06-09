UFC 275 Live Stream: How to Watch Teixeira vs. Prochazka Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This weekend’s UFC 275 event will be a hotly-contested affair with two championship belts on the line and an epic rematch of one of the biggest fights in recent memory.

Glover Teixeira takes on Jiri Prochazka for the Light Heavyweight Championship, while it’s Valentina Shevchenko vs. Thalia Santos for the women’s flyweight belt. All eyes will also be on Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, with the Zhang vs. Joanna 2 matchup seeing the women meeting for the first time since Zhang took the win by split decision at UFC 248.

The action all goes down this Saturday live from Singapore. Here’s what to know about the UFC 275 card as well as where to find a UFC 275 live stream to watch the fights online.

When Is UFC 275? Date, Time, Location

UFC 275 takes place this Saturday, June 11 with the action streaming live from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. This is the first international PPV event to take place outside of Abu Dhabi since UFC 243 in October 2019.

The UFC 275 main card starts at 10pm ET / 7 pm PT. The prelims start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and the early prelims begin at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT.

How to Watch UFC 275 Online: Live Stream Teixeira vs. Prochazka

UFC 275 is an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event streaming live on ESPN+. You’ll need to be an ESPN+ subscriber (just $6.99 a month here) and then pay the PPV price of $74.99 to watch Teixeira vs. Prochazka online. Your total price will be $81.98.

Buy: ESPN+ Single Month + UFC 275 PPV Stream at $81.98

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you’ll just need to log into your account or ESPN+ app and then sign-up for the UFC 275 live stream. Your total price will be $74.99.

Buy: UFC 275 PPV Live Stream at $74.99

Your UFC 275 PPV price lets you watch UFC 275 on TV, your laptop, tablet or streaming on your phone via the ESPN+ app.

BEST DEAL: Save $58 on UFC 275

The cheapest way to watch UFC 275 is to get the ESPN+ Bundle Deal, which gets you the UFC 275 PPV stream and an annual ESPN+ subscription for a total price of just $99.98. This bundle saves you a whopping $58, versus paying for an ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 275 live stream separately.

Buy: ESPN+ Annual Plan + UFC 275 PPV Stream at $99.98

The Bundle Deal gets you access to live stream UFC 275 online and you’ll have ESPN+ for an entire year, rather than having to pay for a monthly subscription each time there is a new UFC fight.

How to Watch UFC 275 Online Free

UFC 275 is an exclusively pay-per-view event, so there isn’t a (legal) way to watch UFC 275 online free. The main card and prelims are all under the PPV banner, but ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 275 early prelims for free online.

Even better: you can get ESPN+ online free if you’re a Verizon customer or sign-up with the service provider through their “Disney+ On Us” promo. The promo deal gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for free with select monthly phone plans.

Buy: Get ESPN+ Subscription Free at Verizon

Use the Verizon deal to get ESPN+ for free, saving you $7.99 off the UFC 275 live stream. You’ll get to continue on with ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ free for six months.

UFC 275 Main Card, Odds

The UFC 275 main card will be headlined by two championship fights and a rematch of the 2020 UFC Fight of the Year.

In the headlining fight, it’s Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka, as the two men battle it out for the Light Heavyweight Championship. Teixeira (33-7) is the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, having defeated Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 to take home the belt. This will be his first title defense, though at age 42, he’s 13 years Prochazka’s senior.

Oddsmakers have the Czech star Prochazka (28-3-1) as the favorite for UFC 275, citing his speed, agility and arsenal of moves in the octagon.

The co-main event features Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko vs. Thalia Santos for the Women’s Flyweight Championship. Shevchenko (22-3) is the current UFC Flyweight Champion and the #1 ranked pound-for-pound women’s fighter in the world. Santos (19-1) is the #4 ranked UFC Flyweight fighter but gets a chance at the title in Singapore.

Perhaps the most-anticipated fight at UFC 275 will be the strawweight matchup between Zhang “Magnum” Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The so-called Zhang vs. Joanna 2 rematch sees the long-awaited return of Jedrzejczyk, who hasn’t competed since her loss to Zhang at UFC 248. That fight was voted “UFC Fight of the Year” for 2020.

The fight was Zhang’s first title defense and she won by split decision. Zhang has since lost back-to-back fights to Rose Namajunas and will be hungry to pick up a win at UFC 275.

The rest of the UFC 275 main card features a flyweight bout betwee Rogério Bontorin vs. Manel Kape and a welterweight fight between Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev.

Catch all the action Saturday night and watch UFC 275 live online on ESPN+ here.

Buy: UFC 275 PPV Live Stream at $74.99