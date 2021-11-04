Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A big rematch leads the fight card for UFC 268, taking place this weekend live from New York. Current welterweight champ Kamaru Usman defends his belt against former interim champion Colby Covington in a rematch of their UFC 245 fight back in December 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about watching UFC 268 (a.k.a. Usman vs. Covington 2).

UFC 268 Date, Time, Location

UFC 268 takes place this Saturday, November 6, 2021 live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Early prelims start at 6pm ET / 3pm PT followed by the prelims at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The main card begins at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 268 Tickets: How to Watch in Person

While many UFC events were closed off to spectators last year due to Covid, UFC 268 will have in-person attendance at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets to UFC 268 are almost sold out, but we spotted a few seats still available on VividSeats.com. The site guarantees the authenticity of its tickets, and most tickets can be sent digitally to save you time before heading to the arena.

Buy: UFC 268 Tickets at $243+

Keep in mind Covid precautions are still in place at MSG so if you want to watch UFC 268 in person, you’ll want to check the arena’s website to make sure you’re adhering to the latest guidelines.

UFC 268 Live Stream: How to Watch Usman vs. Covington Online

UFC 268 is an official pay-per-view (PPV) event, and the only way to watch UFC 268 online is through ESPN+. To get the UFC 268 live stream, you’ll need to be an ESPN+ subscriber and then pay the $69.99 PPV price.

Not signed up for ESPN+? Here are a couple of ways to get the streaming service and the UFC 268 stream to watch Usman vs. Covington online.

1. ESPN+ Single Month Membership with PPV: $77

The cheapest way to watch the Usman vs. Covington PPV stream is to sign up for a single month of ESPN+ here for $6.99, and then add on the $69.99 PPV price.

The total cost will be $76.98 and you’ll have access to ESPN+ in time for the fight, plus 30 days afterwards, which includes free streaming of UFC Fight Night, live sports and free access to all ESPN+ content.

Buy: ESPN+ Single Month with PPV at $76.98

2. ESPN+ Annual Subscription with PPV: $90

Your best bet is to sign up for an annual ESPN+ subscription with the UFC 268 PPV stream. The total price will be $89.98, which saves you more than 30% versus paying for the annual subscription and fight separately.

Your annual ESPN+ membership gets you free streaming on ESPN+ for an entire year, so you don’t have to worry about downloading the app or signing up for the service again for future UFC PPV events.

Buy: ESPN+ Annual Plan with PPV at $89.98

3. Disney Bundle with PPV: $84

If you want more entertainment options, ESPN+ is promoting its UFC Bundle deal, which gets you the UFC 268 live stream plus ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $84 total. Once the fight ends, you’ll still have unlimited access to all three streaming services for the rest of the month.

Buy: Disney Bundle with PPV at $84

Your pay-per-view stream on ESPN+ lets you watch UFC 268 live from your phone, laptop, tablet or TV.

How to Live Stream UFC 268 Online Free

There isn’t a way to stream UFC 268 online free, although ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 268 early prelims and prelims for free, along with free post-fight coverage. You’ll still have to sign-up for the pay-per-view fight here if you want to watch the main card.

UFC 268 Fight Card, Odds

UFC 268 features a UFC Welterweight Championship rematch between the current champion Kamaru Usman vs. former interim champ Colby Covington. The two first met at UFC 245 in December 2019 where Usman took down Covington via technical knockout.

Usman vs. Covington 2 promises to be an intense affair, with both parties having ramped up the trash talk in recent days, and both fighters looking healthier and stronger than ever.

Usman (19-1) is riding an 18-fight winning streak and Vegas oddsmakers have him as the favorite to win. Still, Covington (16-2) has a full arsenal of tricks and shouldn’t be counted out.

The rest of the UFC 268 main card features some intriguing matchups. The co-main event is a UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship rematch between current champ Rose Namajunas and former champion Zhang Weili. The two previously met at UFC 261, where Namajunas won the title via first-round knockout.

A lightweight bout meantime, pits longtime UFC faves Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler, and a featherweight bout features Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo. The first fight on the UFC 268 main card is a bantamweight bout between Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera.

Where to Buy UFC 268 Merch Online

If you want to rep your favorite fighter, the official UFC store has a huge sale right now on a selection of T-shirts, hats, beanies, memorabilia and more, including official UFC 268 merch featuring Usman vs. Covington.

Whether you’re a collector or fan, it’s a great way to commemorate what’s sure to be a memorable night of action in the octagon (it’s a great gift idea too). See all the available UFC 268 merch online here.

