UFC 265 Livestream: How to Watch Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane on ESPN+

Nearly a month after Connor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s one-round UFC fight, one of the most-anticipated fights of the season will take place this weekend in Houston, Texas. Heavyweight Derrick Lewis will return to his hometown to go head-to-head in the octagon with Ciryl Gane for UFC 265 at the Toyota Center. Here’s how you can watch the heavyweight interim title bout, as well as how to score tickets ahead of Saturday night’s main card.

When Is UFC 265? Date, Time and Location

This weekend, UFC 265 will happen on Saturday, August 7, 2021 live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. UFC 265 prelims kick off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET, while the main card starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. ET.

How to Stream UFC 265 Live Online

As with previous UFC fights, you’ll only be able to watch the pay-per-view fight exclusively on ESPN+.

Buy: Watch UFC 265 at ESPN+

Simply log into your ESPN account to stream UFC 265, and then pay the $69.99 pay-per-view fee this Saturday. If you haven’t signed up for an ESPN subscription yet, there are multiple bundles you can purchase to watch the Lewis vs. Gane fight this weekend, in addition to a load of other great events and series.

Watch UFC 265 With the UFC 265 + Disney Bundle With PPV

One of the best ways to watch UFC 265 is with the Disney+ Bundle package, which gives you both Hulu and ESPN+ starting at just $14.99 a month. This is your most cost-effective option, since you’re getting three streaming services in one package, and you’ll also be able to stream all the sports and movies and series you want well after someone win’s Saturday’s fight.

With the bundle’s $13.99 monthly cost, you’ll be able to stream the PPV fight as well as everything else on Disney+ and Hulu for $84.

Buy: Disney Bundle With PPV at $84

Watch UFC 265 With ESPN+ Annual Subscription

If you only want access to watch UFC 265 and sports on ESPN, you can sign up for an ESPN+ subscription by itself. Monthly memberships will cost you $5.99. A better deal in the long run? You can get a 35% discount when you upgrade and sign up for an ESPN+ annual subscription with UFC 265 PPV.

Buy: ESPN Annual Plan With PPV at $89.98

The UFC PPV and ESPN+ bundle subscription will cost you $89.98 total instead of the individual $60 annual ESPN+ plan and $70 PPV rate, and you’ll be able to stream UFC Fight Night and other UFC content, as well as watch the big UFC 265 fight.

Buy: ESPN Annual Plan With UFC 265 PPV at $89.98

Watch UFC 265 With ESPN+ Monthly Subscription

As we previously mentioned, you can simply sign up for a 30-day subscription for just $5.99, plus the $69.99 PPV fee to watch the Lewis vs. Gane fight online. You’ll only pay about $75 to stream UFC 265, and you’ll have a full month of ESPN+ content to watch until your membership ends.

Buy: ESPN+ Monthly Plan at $5.99/month

How to Get Tickets to UFC 265?

If you want to catch the fight in person in Houston, you still have a chance to buy tickets. At the time of publication, you can still buy tickets for the fight through Vivid Seats. The site currently has tickets for sale for as low as $49, running all the way up to $500+ per ticket.

Buy: UFC 265 Ticket at $49+

How to Live Stream UFC 265 Online Free

The bad news is that you can’t actually stream the Lewis vs. Gane UFC 265 fight for free. You’ll only be able to watch the fight online with pay-per-view access for $69.99.

Buy: UFC 265 Live Stream at ESPN+

Where to Watch UFC 265 on TV: Roku, Fire TV, ESPN+ App

Once you’ve signed up for the pay-per-view fight, you can cast and stream UFC 265 on your TV in a variety of ways, including through the ESPN+ app on your iPhone, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One and even on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Through ESPN’s app, you can watch content in high-definition on three devices at the same time, as well as get replays for big moments you might’ve missed.

Where to Buy UFC 265 Merch Online

You’ll want to check out UFC’s own shop to stock up on UFC 265 merch.

Ahead of this weekend’s fight, you can score a ton of official UFC apparel through the UFC Store online, including UFC 265 T-shirts featuring Lewis and Gane, Artist Series tops, as well as posters from previous events and plenty of other official UFC gear.

The store offers free shipping on select orders if you spend $75 or more.

UFCStore.com

Buy: UFC 265 T-Shirt at $35

UFC 265 Fight Card, Predictions and Odds

Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC), who’s a 12-time UFC knockout record-holder and who ESPN calls “one of the best heavyweights of this era,” will fight the undefeated Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) in Saturday night’s main card event for the heavyweight interim belt, but the card will also see Jose Aldo facing off against Pedro Munhoz in the bantamweight bout, and Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque in the welterweight bout. Tecia Torres will also fight Angela Hill in the women’s strawweight bout. UFC 265 odds are in Gane’s favor right now.