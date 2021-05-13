UFC 262 Live Stream: How to Watch Chandler vs. Oliveira on ESPN+

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The UFC Lightweight title belt is up for grabs this weekend as former Bellator Lightweight World Champion Michael Chandler faces off against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

The lightweight title has been vacant since former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov surprised fans by announcing his retirement immediately after defending his title at UFC 254 last October. Nurmagomedov cited health concerns and wanting to spend more time with family as the reasoning behind his early retirement.

Now, it’s Chandler vs. Oliveira in the ring to see who will be crowned as the new UFC champion.

When is UFC 262? See Date and Location

UFC 262 takes place this Saturday, May 15, 2021 live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This is the first UFC event to take place outside of Fight Island in Dubai or outside of Las Vegas, since the pandemic started.

This is also one of the first in-person UFC events, with tickets to the fight still available on VividSeats.com starting at $100. If you want to watch UFC 262 in person, we recommend buying tickets now before the limited seating sells out.

What Time Does UFC 262 Start?

The UFC 262 main card starts at 10pm EST / 7pm PST. The prelims start at 8pm EST / 5pm PST, and the early prelims are on at 6:30pm EST / 3:30pm PST.

How to Stream UFC 262 Live Online

UFC 262’s main card pits Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira in a Lightweight Championship title bout. This is an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event, and the only way to watch the fight is to get UFC 262 on ESPN+.

Here are three ways to live stream UFC 262 on ESPN+.

1. ESPN+ Single Month Membership + PPV: $75

This is an official pay-per-view event, so to watch the Chandler vs. Oliveira fight, you’ll need to sign up for an ESPN+ subscription here, and then pay a $69.99 PPV price.

The total cost will be $75 and you’ll have access to ESPN+ in time for the fight, plus 30 days afterwards, which includes free streaming of UFC Fight Night, live sports and access to all ESPN+ content. If you want to watch future UFC PPV events though, you’ll have to sign-up for ESPN+ again.

2. ESPN+ Annual Subscription + PPV: $90

Your best bet is to sign up for an annual ESPN+ subscription and UFC 262 at once. The total price will be $89.98, which saves you 35% over paying for the annual subscription and fight separately.

Your annual ESPN+ membership keeps you in the service for a year, so you don’t have to worry about downloading ESPN+ or signing up for the service again for any future UFC PPV events.

3. Disney Bundle + PPV: $84

Another option: get the UFC + Disney Bundle deal, which gets you instant access to live stream the fight plus ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $84 here. Once the fight ends, you’ll still have unlimited access to all three streaming services for the rest of the month. You can continue with your Disney Bundle plan for just $13.99 a month moving forward.

Your pay-per-view pricing on ESPN+ lets you live stream UFC 262 on your phone, laptop, tablet or TV.

How to Live Stream UFC 262 Online Free

There isn’t a way to stream UFC 262 online free, though ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 262 prelims for free, along with free post-fight coverage. You’ll still have to sign-up for the pay-per-view fight here if you want to watch the main card. See full UFC 262 pricing on plus.epsn.com.

UFC 262 Fight Card, Predictions, Odds

The UFC 262 main card pits the Brazilian Oliveira (29-8-0) against “Iron” Michael Chandler (22-5-0). Both are coming off big wins in their last fights, with 45% of Chandler’s victories coming by knockout.

Oliveira is the odds-on favorite at UFC 262 though, with bookmakers crediting his two-inch height advantage over Chandler, and his longer arm and leg reach as keys to his success.

The rest of the UFC 262 fight card is packed with juicy matchups.

Tony Ferguson (a.k.a. “El Cucuy”) takes on Iranian champ Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout, while Katlyn Chookagian faces off against Viviane Araujo in a women’s flyweight belt that’s expected to go the distance.

A featherweight matchup pits Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza, as Burgos makes his way back on the comeback trail. And Matt Schnell fights Rogerio Bontorin in a bantamweight bout to round out the main card.

Where to Buy UFC 262 Merch Online

If you want to rep your favorite fighter, the official UFC store has a huge sale right now on a selection of T-shirts, hats, beanies, memorabilia and more, including official UFC 262 merch featuring Chandler vs. Oliveira. Whether you’re a collector or fan, it’s a great way to commemorate what’s sure to be a memorable night of action in the octagon. See all the available UFC 262 merch online here.

