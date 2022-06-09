Tyler, The Creator Proves His Sneaker-Designing Chops (Again) With New Converse Drop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Tyler, The Creator is putting his best shoe forward in some brand-new Converse.

Continuing a five-year partnership with the footwear brand, Tyler has just launched the GLF 2.0 — a brand-new silhouette from Converse and the Grammy-winning rapper’s fashion label, GOLF le FLEUR*.

Showcasing a more low-key, grown-up look than previous GOLF le FLEUR* kicks, the new GLF 2.0 sneakers feature a color-blocked design in two colorways: Oil Green and Bison, and Curry and Copper Tan. The materials, which include a canvas upper and suede overlays, give the sneakers some structure and a premium feel. Tyler was inspired by nostalgia when designing the new sneakers, according to Converse, which comes through in the materials, colors, and vintage Converse logo license plates.

Pick up the new GLF 2.0s now at Converse.com and GOLF le FLEUR* for $110 while supplies last. Tyler’s sneakers almost always sell out immediately, so act fast if you want a pair.

The GLF 2.0 sees Tyler going in a new direction, reflecting the artist’s ongoing evolution as a musician and designer. If you want to snag any of the previous GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse sneakers, you’ll need to turn to the resale market. Luckily, plenty of great examples can be found on resale platforms like Stadium Goods, with reasonable price tags.

Previous GOLF le FLEUR* sneakers (of which there are many) played off the rapper’s love for skateboarding, fresh colors, and whimsical logos — best exemplified by his early work with Converse, the re-imagined One Star. Shop the now-iconic GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse One Star below.

Tyler’s sneakers with Converse have also regularly incorporated bold fabrics like quilted velvet, burlap, and faux crocodile textile — again making the new GLF 2.0 a more mature, versatile shoe by comparison. Another classic from Tyler’s lineup is the flame-decal Chuck 70 HI.

Besides designing new sneakers, Tyler, The Creator is busy touring in Europe and gearing up to headline Made in America music festival later this year alongside Bad Bunny. The festival, taking place in Philadelphia from September 3-4, will also include performances by the likes of Pusha T, Toro y Moi, Key Glock, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kodak Black. Be sure to grab tickets to Made in America now at Ticketmaster.com.

Whether you’re a Tyler fan or a fashion lover, shop Tyler’s new GLF 2.0 sneakers now at Converse.com while they’re still in stock.

