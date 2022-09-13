Fresh A-Peel: Magnolia Bakery’s Famous Banana Pudding Gets Bottled as a Body Wash

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

New York’s iconic Magnolia Bakery has been embedded in popular culture ever since a memorable name-drop in Sex and the City, but now, the home of the famous cupcakes and banana pudding is about to find a place in your shower.

Magnolia has teamed up with skincare brand Tula on a new body wash, inspired by the bakery’s famous banana pudding. Officially dubbed the Tula x Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Cleansing Body Exfoliator, the limited-edition drop combines the skin-soothing properties of Tula’s body wash with the familiar scent of Magnolia’s banana pudding.

Tula calls this a 2-in-1 cleanser and body polish, with lemon peel and banana to help buff and exfoliate your skin, plus a blend of AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids) to help improve skin texture and brightness. Use it three to four times a week in the bath or shower to help restore your skin’s natural softness and suppleness.

The Tula Banana Pudding Body Wash is certified cruelty-free and doesn’t contain any sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances or ingredients. It’s also dermatologist-tested to be gentle enough for all skin types and all ages. And unlike an actual banana pudding or cream pie, there’s no dairy or gluten on the ingredients list.

The Tula x Magnolia Bakery collab is a limited-edition release and will only be available until quantities last. The body cleanser comes in a 240ml squeeze tube and is available for $36. Find it online at Tula.com.

Craving Magnolia’s OG banana pudding? You’re in luck: while the New York-based bakery has numerous locations across the country these days, you can also order Magnolia’s cupcakes, puddings, pies and other desserts online for delivery online. A six-pack of the bakeshop’s classic banana pudding (made with vanilla wafers, bananas and creamy vanilla) starts at just $58 online.

You can also join Magnolia Bakery’s “Pudding of the Month Club,” which gets you a box of new and classic sweet treats delivered to your door each month for under $100. See more details here.