Troye Sivan Unveils UNIQLO T-Shirt Collaboration

Troye Sivan is making it easy for fans to get a piece of his breezy, laidback style, with a new collaboration with UNIQLO. The UNIQLO UT x Troye Sivan collection is available in stores now and online at Uniqlo.com, and features six gender-neutral T-shirts designed by the singer and his creative team.

The designs use stylized photos and bold typography to create unique one-of-a-kind graphics, set over a palette of powder blue, muted yellow, and classic black and white shirts. The accompanying campaign was shot by Sivan’s sister, Sage Mellet, who captured the singer at home, and outdoors, sporting his designs.

Sage Mellet

UNIQLO says the collection is a “fun representation of Troye Sivan’s multiple skills” and says Sivan’s reworking of the traditional photos “shows his level of commitment to details.”

“I had a great time working with UNIQLO and some of my favorite artists on this special collection,” adds Sivan, in a press release (the singer also called the collaboration his “baby” on Instagram). “I hope you love the pieces we created together.”

Sage Mellet

The UNIQLO UT x Troye Sivan collection is available in a size-inclusive range from XXS to XXL and is designed to be worn fitted or boxy, depending on your personal style, and the size you choose. Each shirt retails for $19.90. Everything was produced in limited edition, making this a great pickup for fans of the “Take Yourself Home” singer, and collectors alike. See the full collection on Uniqlo.com.

The Sivan collection is the latest collaboration for UNIQLO under their UT line, which offers pop culture and art-inspired graphic tees designed by artists from around the world. Previous collaborations have included a T-shirt line with Billie Eilish and Takashi Murakami, and officially-licensed collabs with franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney.

Offering something for everyone, UNIQLO says the UT collection T-shirts allow the wearer to express their individuality in keeping with its “Wear Your World” slogan.