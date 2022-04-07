Don’t Miss the Rage: Trippie Redd Drops Limited Clothing Line with BoohooMAN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Trippie Redd is bringing his alt-rap look to the masses: Today, Big 14 is dropping an apparel collection with British clothing brand BoohooMAN.

Delivering 20 pieces, the Trippie Redd x BoohooMan collection showcases Redd’s signature modern emo look with tie-dye prints, graffiti-inspired graphics, and oversized fits. Standout pieces include a skeleton hoodie, matching shorts and tees sets, a bold orange tye-die sweater, and even a balaclava. As usual with the Ohio rapper, subtle satanic motifs like pentagrams and flames can be spotted throughout the collection.

Prices for the new Trippie collection range from $7 to $46, and can be shopped now at BoohooMAN.com. The collection is limited, so be sure to pick up your favorite pieces before they’re gone.

BoohooMAN

Buy: Trippie Redd x BoohooMAN at $7+

“I’d describe my collection as out there, definitely on the comfy side, a lot of comfortability, and you’ve got some street to it,” says the “Miss the Rage” rapper, in a press release.

Redd, whose real name is Michael Lamar White II, teased the collection on Instagram in a joint post with BoohooMAN. The rapper commented with a single emoji, “😈.”

No stranger to celebrity collabs, BoohooMAN has previously worked with the likes of Quavo, Swae Lee, French Montana, Jake Paul, and DaBaby (BoohooMAN severed ties with DaBaby after his homophobic comments). Tapping Redd continues the DTC brand’s string of collaborations with young influencers of streetwear and hip-hop style.

For Redd, the BoohooMAN collection is his latest show of skill as a designer. The rapper previously launched his own apparel collection called Demons at Play, which saw touches like a devil tail on a hoodie and dark angel graphics.

Shop Trippie Redd’s latest clothing line now at BoohooMAN.com while supplies last.