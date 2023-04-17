Travis Barker Made Mini ‘Skull’ Waffles Using This $12 Waffle Iron

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Travis Barker is back in the headlines, fresh off a surprise set with Blink-182 at Coachella last weekend, and the premiere of his wedding special with Kourtney Kardashian on Hulu. But the drummer is also making waves on social media with a recent post about waffles — yes, waffles — quickly going viral.

Barker posted about the DASH Mini Skull Waffle Maker on Instagram and fans are quickly snapping up the $12 waffle maker online.

Barker posted the DASH Waffle Maker on his Instagram stories the other week, which set off a mad dash — pun intended — for fans to find the same waffle maker on Amazon.

The countertop waffle maker has a four-inch cooking surface that lets you create skull-shaped waffles (the unit measures just over six inches long in total). The non-stick pan is also great for skull-shaped hash browns, cookies and all your favorite batters.

To use: simply plug in the device, pour in your waffle batter, close the lid and start cooking. An indicator light at the top of the unit lets you know when your skull waffles are ready. The classic waffle iron heats up in seconds and everything cooks evenly thanks to a whopping 350 watts of power.

To use: simply plug in the device, pour in your waffle batter, close the lid and start cooking. An indicator light at the top of the unit lets you know when your skull waffles are ready. The classic waffle iron heats up in seconds and everything cooks evenly thanks to a whopping 350 watts of power.

Don’t just take our word for it: the DASH Skull Mini Waffle Maker currently boasts a 4.7-star (out of five) rating from more than 200,000 reviews online, making this one of the best-reviewed items on Amazon. More than 80% of shoppers gave this a five-star review.

It’s on sale right now too: regularly $19.99+, the Barker-approved Mini Skull Waffle Maker is on sale for just $12 as of this writing.

This deal includes the DASH Mini Waffle Maker, a recipe guide and a one-year warranty. Don’t love a skull design? The same waffle maker is available in more than a dozen other colors and patterns, including units that make heart-shaped waffles, bunny waffles and more. See full details here.