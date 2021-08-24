Tony Hawk Infused His Actual Blood Into This New Skateboard Collab

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tony Hawk has never been one to back down from a challenge or stunt, and the skateboard legend is back in the headlines this week with the launch of a new blood-infused skateboard (no, really) with the canned water company, Liquid Death.

The limited-edition collaboration launches today exclusively at LiquidDeath.com, and features a macabre rendition of the brand’s “It’s the Thirst Executioner” character set against a blood-red background. The color was created by taking a vial of Hawk’s actual blood and mixing it with red paint. A rep for the brand says the process, “ensures that there’s a piece of Tony’s DNA in every board.”

Liquid Death

Buy: Tony Hawk x Liquid Death Skateboard at $500

There are other nods to Hawk on the skateboard as well: the “executioner” character is seen holding a hawk skull — a nod to Hawk and his classic Birdhouse deck designs — and the skater’s name is printed at the top next to the campaign tagline, “Murder Your Thirst.”

Despite what the accompanying photo would have you believe, Liquid Death says Hawk was a willing participant in the project. But just in case, a notary was brought on site for the process, and each deck also has a letter of authenticity signed by Hawk himself.

“I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs,” the athlete and entrepreneur says, in a release. “This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks. And I take pride in knowing that organizations fighting plastic pollution and creating skate parks worldwide will be supported through our efforts.”

The Tony Hawk x Liquid Death skateboard retails for $500. Only 100 boards were made, making this an extremely exclusive, limited-edition release. Liquid Death says a portion of proceeds from the collaboration will go towards the anti-plastic nonprofit 5 Gyres, and Tony Hawk’s The Skatepark Project.

Amazon

Buy: Liquid Death Water (12-Pack) at $19.99

Liquid Death is known for their “tall boy” cans of “mountain water,” which the brand says is 100% sourced from the Alps and then put through a purification process that maintains all the original minerals and electrolytes of the water. The brand’s use of aluminum cans is also part of their #DeathtoPlastic campaign, which encourages consumers to switch from cheap plastics that can be expensive to sort and recycle, to “infinitely recyclable” aluminum alternatives.