Tom Brady’s New Underwear Line Proves Football Is a Game of Inches

Brady’s namesake clothing label just released an underwear collection — and Gisele posted a video of the quarterback modeling the new skivvies

By

Tom Brady is throwing his boxers in the ring: The quarterback’s clothing brand, BRADY, has just released its first line of underwear.

Designed for athletic performance but fit for all-day wear, BRADY’s new underwear collection delivers a breathable cotton construction, shape-retention technology, and a molded pouch for what the brand calls “the most comfortable, best fitting underwear you’ll ever wear.” The underwear collection is available now at BradyBrand.com, available in two styles — boxer briefs or briefs — and five colors. Boxer briefs are priced at $20 and briefs cost $15.

Buy: BRADY Underwear Collection at $15+

Launched in January of this year, Brady has been rapidly expanding his brand’s catalog to include everything from tops to bottoms to golf attire. Like the new underwear, all pieces are built for intense training, relaxation, and everything in-between. Some best-sellers include the Zero Weight shorts, perforated longsleeve tees, and lightweight golf polos.

“I have a very athletic lifestyle,” the QB told Complex in an interview about BRADY. “It’s not just an athletic life, but I’m constantly going between things for my kids as I’ve gotten older, to business meetings, to working out and training. I wanted to create something that can sustain the entire part of the day” he said.

For the release of his new skivvies, Brady has been having some fun. His wife, Gisele Bündchen, recently posted a video on Instagram of the seven-time Super Bowl champion rocking his new boxers. Barstool Sports reposted the video on Twitter, captioning it “One word: Howitzer.” Brady responded, saying “Cease and desist.”

Brady also made some steamy promises to fans, Tweeting that he would recreate a BRADY photoshoot in his undies if the Tweet got 40,000 likes. It now has 48,000 likes, as of writing.

The Buccaneers’ QB then took things a step further: A fan replied to Brady’s tweet asking for the baller’s game-worn underwear, should his reply also receive 40,000 likes. Brady agreed, and the lucky fan’s tweet now has 84,000 likes.

If you want to check out Brady’s performance underwear for yourself, pick up a pair at BradyBrand.com.

Buy: BRADY Underwear Collection at $15+

