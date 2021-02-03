Tom Brady’s Health and Wellness Brand Scoring With Fans As Super Bowl Approaches

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 Super Bowl this Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady will step on the field at Raymond James Stadium to play in his tenth NFL championship game. And if the Bucs win, he’ll have a record seven Super Bowl titles under his belt.

But Brady is making moves off the field as well, with a new blue light-blocking eyewear collaboration with Danish brand, Cloos, in addition to his growing health and wellness brand, TB12 (named after the quarterback’s initials and jersey number).

TB12 started in 2013, when Brady — then playing for the New England Patriots — opened the TB12 Performance and Recovery Center with co-founder Alex Guerrero in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Today, the company has grown to include organic frozen meals, a line of well-reviewed supplements, and fitness gear you can buy and use at home, from foam rollers to exercise band kits.

While you wait to see if Brady takes home another ring, if you’re interested in testing out his TB12 line of products for yourself, we’ve rounded up a few pieces of Tom Brady-approved gear you can buy online right now to get you started. Whether you’re an elite athlete, a casual sports fan or a fan of Brady’s, here’s what to pick up.

1. TB12 At-Home Looped Band Kit

TB12 Sports

2. TB12 Vibrating Pliability Roller

Even if you’re not a pro playing in Super Bowl 55, rolling after any workout or playing sports will help your muscles recover and make sure those hamstrings aren’t so sore afterwards. This vibrating roller is a best-seller at Brady’s site. All you have to do is press the side button to select from one of four different vibration settings to help relax your tight quads, legs, back and more. Or, turn it off completely and use the roller’s design by itself. When you buy it, you’ll also get the included manual and a wall charger, though TB12 notes the roller should last you about three hours before needing to charge it. It weighs only 2.1 pounds, and it can support up to 330 pounds. A one-year warranty is included.

TB12 Sports

3. TB12 Virtual Memberships

If you’re looking to get more out of your at-home fitness routine, it might be worth considering getting a virtual TB12 membership, which will also connect you with your own coach. The monthly membership costs you $180, which gets you four half-hour workouts with a TB12 coach each month, along with the ability to stream specific webinars and get helpful tips from other coaches and trainers as well. Your monthly fee also gets you a $50 credit to use towards TB12 gear, from rollers to the looped band kit, supplements and more. Once the $50 credit is applied, it’s like you’re getting four training sessions for about $30 a class — cheaper than taking class at SoulCycle or Barry’s Bootcamp.

TB12 Sports

4. TB12 Vibrating Pliability Mini Sphere

The Pliability Roller isn’t the only recovery tool TB12 makes. This near-palm-sized Pliability Mini Sphere (which, according to the company, is part of the QB’s daily schedule) is a better size for travel and to roll on parts of your body, from your arms to the bottoms of your feet. The Sphere boasts a longer battery life, too, and can last for about 10 hours per charge. Instead of using foam, though, the TB12 team designed the Sphere with rubber, plus four levels of vibration, from 2,500 RPM up to 4,000 RPM. It’s also covered by a full year warranty.

TB12 Sports

5. The TB12 Method Book

If you’re more interested in the ins and outs of the TB12 Method, pick up Brady’s 2017 best-seller, The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer. The superstar athlete takes you through everything from workout moves to injury prevention in the book’s 336 pages. And with the latest edition, it might just become your new go-to cookbook and help you decide what to make for dinner thanks to a group of healthy plant-based meals and recipes you can make in your kitchen.