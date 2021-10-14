Tinder Wants to Help You Find Your Next Wedding Date

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In something that seems straight out of a movie (no seriously, watch The Wedding Date), Tinder has launched a new program that will help members find a wedding date — or be a wedding date for someone looking for their plus one.

Tinder members can now sign up for the appropriately-named “Plus One” feature in Tinder’s Explore section, where they can create a profile detailing who they are, where the wedding is taking place and what they’re looking for. Tinder is no doubt hoping that romance strikes twice at the wedding — both for the wedded couple and the guests in attendance.

Tinder says the new Plus One feature reflects the new “plus one etiquette” at weddings, as the traditional rule of only bringing a date if you’re in a committed relationship doesn’t fit modern dating habits or invites. Many people are now encouraged to bring a guest with them — whether they’re actually dating them or not. A Tinder survey also found that Gen Z members are more likely to go to a wedding if they can bring a guest, with 35% of respondents ages 22-26 confirming if they’re allowed a date before RSVPing to a wedding.

After a year and a half of postponed ceremonies and celebrations due to Covid, fall 2021 and spring 2022 is expected to be one of the busiest wedding seasons in years. According to wedding planning site, WeddingWire, venues expect a 20% increase in weddings in 2021 and 2022, compared to typical levels. Per Tinder, this impending uptick seems to have already been felt by members online, with mentions of “plus one” in Tinder bios increasing 45% since the beginning of the year.

And while it seems like something straight out of a romance novel (see the New York Times best-seller, The Wedding Date, above) Tinder reps say they hope their new Plus One feature will not only make people feel more comfortable attending a wedding in person, but also feel optimistic about meeting their permanent plus one as well.

“We know many of our members are looking for a Plus One for their next wedding and we’re excited to now give them a way to do exactly that on Tinder,” says Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder, in a press release. “After all, Tinder is the brand that brings more couples from app to aisle.” Miller says Tinder was responsible for more than 25% of all newlyweds who met online in 2020.

According to WeddingWire data, a top priority for wedding guests is permission to bring a date, and “one-quarter of respondents would consider bringing someone they’re casually dating or met on a dating app as their plus one,” says Jeffra Trumpower, Senior Director of Creative Marketing at WeddingWire. “By teaming up with Tinder, we hope to make this wedding season the best yet for guests and their dates.”