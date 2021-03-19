Tinder Giving Away Free Covid Testing Kits as People Start Dating IRL Again

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As businesses and restaurants slowly begin to open up across the country, Tinder is betting that in-person dating could be back on the rise soon too. To try to ensure some kind of safety during what Tinder is dubbing “the flirtiest years of our lives,” the dating app is teaming up with health and wellness company Everlywell to give away 1,000 free Everlywell Covid-19 Test Home Collection Kits.

The Everlywell Covid home testing kit was first approved by the FDA for emergency use last May. It’s now available for sale to both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals without the need for a prescription, with Covid-19 kits available online at Everlywell.com.

Tinder members though, can get two Covid tests for free — one for themselves, and one for their (potential) partner. Tinder will be giving away a pair of testing kits to 500 matches on Saturday, March 20. Users can request a code for their free Everlywell mail-in test from the Tinder app beginning at 7pm EST.

Tinder says activity on the app has been busier than ever during the pandemic, with more than 3.4 billion swipes on a single day alone (January 3). And while most members had set their preferences to virtual dating or online chats during the past year, the app says profiles with people ready to “go on a date” are on the rise again, hitting an all-time high in U.S. bios in February.

The company says it wants to do its part to encourage safe and responsible dating as people begin to meet up again in real life. “The pandemic has created no shortage of dating obstacles, but we think our members are pretty optimistic about getting back out there,” says Tinder’s VP of Marketing Nicole Parlapiano, in a press release. “We’re excited to be working with Everlywell to make it easier for our members to go and meet their matches safely.”

If you can’t get your hands on one of the free home Covid tests through Tinder, don’t fret: Everlywell is currently selling these at-home testing kits for $109 on their website.

The testing uses a gentle nasal swab that you insert an inch or so into each nostril. Seal the swab in the included collection tube, and then mail the sample in the overnight envelope provided with each order. Everlywell says results will be securely emailed within 24-48 hours of their lab receiving your sample. Find out more about these at-home Covid tests on Everlywell.com.