This Tina Turner Barbie Doll Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Her Hit ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’

The “Queen of Rock n’ Roll” is back, but this time in plastic. Dropping a little after the 40th anniversary of Tina Turner‘s chart-topping 1984 hit single “What’s Love Got to Do With It“, Turner fans can now celebrate the icon with a brand new Barbie doll collectible ready to rock out on display.

With a look styled after the instantly-recognizable music video (and that hairstyle!), the new Tina Turner doll joins the ranks of other musicians like Gloria Estefan, Elvis Presley, and David Bowie honored in the Barbie Signature Music Collection. The Turner doll is available to purchase online at sites like Amazon, Target, and Walmart for $55 — though the limited-edition doll has already sold out at some retailers.

Turner herself worked closely with the Barbie team at Mattel to help create the look of the doll. “I am honored to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey,” said Tina Turner in a press release. The Mattel design team paid close attention to the video’s signature details, from black mini dress paired with a denim jacket, to the sleek, black tights and high heels, and the over-the-top 80s-styled hair.

The Private Dancer-era Turner Barbie is one of a few recent Barbies dedicated to the rock legends and music icons over the last couple of years — the toy company previously launched another limited-run Gloria Estefan collectible celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, and the 33rd anniversary of her 1989 hit, “Get on Your Feet” (and Estefan’s own birthday). Since these are limited-edition releases, some have been harder to find since their initial launch than others (the Ziggy Stardust Barbie, in particular), but you can still find the Turner doll on Amazon at the time of this writing.

Besides the latest Barbie release, the legacy of “What’s Love Got to Do With It” lives on through a 2020 reimagining of the megahit. Turner actually came out of retirement at age 80 to release a Kygo remix of “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” The new dancefloor-ready rendition also came with a brand new visual.

Turner’s last studio album, Twenty Four Seven, was released more than two decades ago in 1999. She currently lives in Switzerland with her husband, Erwin Bach, and told the New York Times in 2019 that she has no plans of returning to her music career: “I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I don’t dress up.” A documentary on Turner’s life premiered on HBO Max last year.

Whether you’re a die-hard Tina Turner fan, or looking for the perfect present, pick up the legend’s new Barbie before it runs out. The doll is available for purchase on MattelCreations.com, as well as Amazon, Target, and Walmart right now.