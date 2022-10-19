Time to Fight: Timex Releases Branded UFC Watches Ahead of UFC 280

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Timex has just announced a special release for MMA fans in the form of UFC-branded watches, just in time for UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev this Saturday.

Related: How to Watch UFC 280 Online

Supported by UFC stars Dustin Poirier and Sean O’Malley (who is set to fight in UFC 280), the Timex UFC collection now includes 15 watches, each with nods to the hottest promotion in combat sports. These UFC-inspired details include octagonal cases, UFC logos, and red and gold colors throughout. Some standouts from the new collection are the Timex UFC Colossus, a beefy, resin-strap sports watch, and the minimal, gold-tone Timex UFC Pro. There’s also the rugged Timex UFC Combat, which “Suga” O’Malley calls “tough as shit.”

Shop the full Timex UFC collection now at Timex.com, where prices range from $65 to $210.

Timex

Buy Timex UFC Collection $65+

Timex and the UFC first announced their partnership late last year, with Timex signing on as the promotion’s first official timekeeper and watch partner.

“Timex and UFC share a heritage of determination, ingenuity, and grit and we are honored to join the most innovative force in combat sports to clock its greatest moments,” says Shari Fabiani, Sr. Vice President Brand & Creative at Timex Group, in a release. “Being able to bring accurate, durable, and innovative timekeeping to fighters and fans alike and offering hard-hitting features that embody the toughness and tenacity of two powerhouse brands is a match worthy in its own right.”

If you want more UFC gear, head to Amazon. Earlier this year, UFC signed a deal with the retail giant to produce officially-licensed merch, which you can shop here.

Head to Timex.com now to check out the brand’s new UFC watch collection, and be sure to catch UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev this Saturday, which promises Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, as well as the main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. See streaming details for UFC 280 here.

Buy Timex UFC Collection $65+