Puck Yeah: Here’s How to Snag the Limited-Edition Timex x PAC-MAN Watch Online

The Eighties are back. Puffy shoulders and bold prints dominate the runways, while vinyl continues to be scooped up by music lovers. But the resurgence of the Eighties has also made its way into the watch world, with the comeback of resin sport watches, the Casio calculator watch and throwback movements. G-Shock just did a buzzy collaboration with John Mayer. Now, Timex is tackling the retro trend head-on with the Timex T80 x PAC-MAN collaboration.

The collaboration (released earlier this year) marks the 40-year anniversary of both PAC-MAN and Timex’s first digital watches. Both became icons of the eighties, with PAC-MAN pioneering the video game industry and Timex re-inventing the digital watch. The collaboration, therefore, makes sense, with the two brands combining to create an extra-eighties watch with exactly the retro nostalgia we’re looking for in 2020.

The T80 x PAC-MAN watches come in four colors: gold-tone, silver-tone and two black-tone variants. The watches’ resin cases measure a streamlined 34 millimeters, adding to the throwback charm. However, due to semi-integrated lugs and a square shape, the watches actually look a bit bigger than their 34mm size suggests (I.e. not too petite on bigger wrists). Under the hood, everything is the same as a normal T80, with alarm, stopwatch and date display functions. The bracelet is stainless steel on each model, and the watches are water-resistant to 30 meters (enough for rain and brief submersion but not swimming).

PAC-MAN makes his appearance on the internal black bezel, accompanied by his Pac-Dots and the four ghosts: Inky, Pinky, Blinky, and Clyde. The watch’s case-back also features a PAC-MAN appearance with PAC-MAN chasing the ghosts and the video game’s logo etched in the stainless steel. These whimsical additions to the T80 are a subtle change from the regular watch, and most people won’t notice the addition of PAC-MAN on first glance. For new watch collectors, the limited T80 x PAC-MAN watches a great addition to any collection.

Below are three of the four models from the new collection. If you’re thinking of picking one up, act fast: the limited edition pieces are flying off shelves (all but one model are already sold out on Amazon).

1. Timex T80 x PAC-MAN Black Ready!

This black T80 x PAC-MAN variant is arguably the most retro of the bunch, sporting a classic digital watch style. This one, the Ready! model, has a couple unique touches. “Ready!” is printed in pixelated video-game text below the display, and the internal bezel features a grid background.

Courtesy Amazon

2. Timex T80 x PAC-MAN Gold-Tone

The gold-tone PAC-MAN Timex is another wonderfully-eighties option and still in stock at Walmart. The whole case is polished gold-tone, while the bracelet’s inner links are polished and the outer links are matted. If you’ve never worn a gold-tone watch before, there’s nothing to fear: the nostalgic vibe makes the watch whimsical instead of overly-flashy like some gold watches.

Courtesy Walmart

Timex T80 x PAC-MAN Gold-Tone $89.00

3. Timex T80 x PAC-MAN Silver-Tone

For a more low-key look, we recommend the silver-tone version of the PAC-MAN Timex, available through FarFetch. The design is just like the gold-tone model above, only sporting polished silver everywhere but the outer links of the bracelet.

Courtesy Farfetch

Timex T80 x PAC-MAN Silver-Tone $91.00