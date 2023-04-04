This TikTok-Famous Jacuzzi Bath Mat Might Be The Secret Weapon to Your Workout Recovery

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re trying to bounce back after a strenuous hike or a workout, or you’re feeling sore after a long day at work, the best fitness recovery tools can sometimes be the simplest option — and TikTok has alerted us to the newest tension-taming hack that will ease your sore muscles for way less time and money than it takes a jacuzzi or cold plunge pool in your home. This beloved viral electric bathtub mat easily turns any bathtub into a soothing jacuzzi in minutes

It’s no surprise that rock stars and professional athletes alike have turned to jacuzzis and thermal baths after concerts, events, or workouts. The benefits of taking a dip in bubbling, steaming-hot water range from improving circulation to boosting muscle recovery. But you can forget turning up the heat on your regular bath, since the SereneLife Bath Massage Mat gives you a spa-like recovery session in a few minutes (it’s a quarter of the price of the least expensive jacuzzi we could spot on Amazon, retailing at just $130).

Amazon

Buy SereneLife Electric Bathtub Bubble… $130.00

Designed to lay on your bathtub floor, it has a connected air hose that boasts it can produce millions of massaging air bubbles every second. We like that it doesn’t just rely on how hot your own tub’s water can get (which can vary depending on your shower system), and features a built-in heater that creates the perfect warm jacuzzi atmosphere. While it won’t heat up a cold bath, it’ll maintain the water temperature with warm air, so you never have to worry about your bath going cold before you’re done with your plunge. Trending MTG Flees Her Own Trump-Arrest Protest as Hecklers Drown Her Out Donald Trump Is Under Arrest Inside Trump's Demands for a High-Profile Surrender: 'It's Kind of a Jesus Christ Thing' Hollywood Has Welcomed Jeremy Piven Back But His Accusers Haven’t Forgotten

The remote also allows you to adjust the intensity of the bubbles (unlike at your typical spa or gym jacuzzi) for hassle-free operation. Want to take advantage of the soothing powers of aromatherapy? The mat also comes with an aroma clip to incorporate essential oils into your jacuzzi bath for that added relaxation factor.

You can lean back without any further strains after going hard at the gym, since the mat is soft, cushioned, and has a uniquely padded surface (it’s also 100% waterproof). Equipped with non-slip suction cups, you’ll get full body support with a long 47 x 14.2-inch length. This has easily become one of our new favorite post-workout recovery tools, and you can find it on Amazon right now for just $130.

A great gift for gym rats or friends who just need to stress less, the bottom line: recovery doesn’t get any hotter (literally) than the SereneLife Bath Massage Mat. See full details here.