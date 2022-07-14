Tierra Whack Releases ‘Whacky’ Banter by Piercing Pagoda Jewelry Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Tierra Whack is strutting her stuff with her new Tierra Whack x Banter by Piercing Pagoda jewelry capsule collection, dropping on July 14.

The rapper, songwriter, and style icon has just stepped up as the new creative director for Piercing Pagoda, working in conjunction with Malyia McNaughton, a proud member of the Black in Jewelry Coalition Board, to create the designs. The limited-edition 16-piece jewelry collection features brand-new rings, bracelets, a necklace, charms, and earrings, all with Whack’s signature flair.

Known for her highly unique approach to her music and style, Banter says the jewelry pieces are inspired by her love for music, animals, and unapologetic self-expression. With pieces like the “Wiggity Whack Studs” or the “Nailed It Bracelet“, Whack is showing off that this is not your older sister’s piercing brand anymore.

Banter by Piercing Pagoda

Buy: Tierra Whack x Banter by Piercing Pagoda at $55+

In fact, this is a big step for Banter, who recently shed their old look as Piercing Pagoda and rebranded into a gender-neutral line inspired by the creativity of self-expression and nonconformity. With a distinctive gold-script capital letter “B,” Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Tierra Whack’s new line, is a bold look. Everything in the collection is gold (solid 10k and plated), and is available online and at all Banter by Piercing Pagoda locations.

In addition to designing the collection, Whack also starred in a colorful and comical Sesame Street-esque short video series showcasing her journey from being named Creative Director, to the design process, and ultimately the launch (along with a couple furry friends she calls her “creatives”).

The collection is priced from $55 to $1,750, so there’s styles for everyone. Especially with the alphabet “Initial Studs”, you can mix and max to wear them wherever and however you want. No pretensions here, just stylish, functional jewelry you can actually wear every day.

You can get a little whacky with Tierra Whack’s new collection online now at Banter.com. While Whack’s style is sure to influence upcoming jewelry lines, these pieces are limited edition, so check them out while you can.