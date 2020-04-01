 Best TIDAL Offers, Deals, Promo Code 2020: Get TIDAL For $1 a Month - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Tekashi 6ix9ine Could Be Released From Prison Today Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

TIDAL is Offering Subscriptions For $1 to Make Staying at Home a Little Easier

No April Fools – get four months of access to TIDAL Premium or HiFi for just $4

By
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

View All
best tidal offers deal

TIDAL

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As more people begin to “shelter in place” across the country, there’s no better time to settle in with some new tunes, or get reacquainted with your favorite albums. TIDAL is adding a little extra incentive to the mix right now, with a new deal that gets you four months of service for just $4. That’s just a buck a month and works out to 90% off the regular subscription price.

The deal is valid till Sunday and includes access to TIDAL Premium, or TIDAL HiFi, the platform’s most premium subscription level that lets you activate more than 60 million tracks — many in master-quality, high-fidelity audio. TIDAL HiFi subscribers also get access to stadium-quality Dolby Atmos sound, from Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group artists. The list includes songs from artists like The Weeknd, Meek Mill, Ariana Grande and Blondie, to name a few.

TIDAL is where Jay Electronica premiered his new album last week, and the streaming service offers a ton of other exclusives, from artist live-streams, to concert footage and behind-the-scenes interviews. They also have artist-curated playlists and exclusive albums you can’t find on Apple Music or Spotify.

Music services never really offer discounted pricing, so if you’re looking to give TIDAL a try, this is a deal you’ll want to get in on. Get four months of TIDAL Premium or HiFi for $4. You can cancel anytime after that. Click here to unlock the $1/month deal. Offer ends this Sunday, April 5th.

In This Article: RS Recommends, Tidal

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.