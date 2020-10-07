Thursday Night Football Comes to Amazon Prime – Here’s How to Catch All the Action

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon Prime members will be able to watch the NFL for free this season as Thursday Night arrives on Amazon.com.

While you’ll still be able to watch Thursday Night Football (TNF) on conventional cable — via your cable provider or using a digital antenna that gets you access to FOX — Amazon Prime will carry a live stream of the games that you can watch from your computer, tablet or phone. You can also cast the action to your TV using a streaming device like this Fire TV Stick.

Amazon will carry all Thursday night games beginning October 8th, as Tom Brady and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Chicago Bears. The games continue weekly through to the Week 16 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints, which falls on Christmas Day, a Friday. See the full Thursday Night Football schedule here.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to stream the action. Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which will get you access to a month’s worth of games, before deciding whether or not to sign up for a full subscription.

Get 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here

Fans can log into their Amazon Prime account to stream Thursday Night Football for free. You can choose to stream the default FOX broadcast, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as announcers, or switch to the Prime Video announcing team of Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer (Prime members in the US and Mexico will also have access to the FOX Deportes Spanish-language broadcast). New this year: Prime members can tune into a “Scout’s Feed,” which features podcasters and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah alongside sports podcast, radio and TV host, Joy Taylor.

Stick with Amazon Prime for expert analysis too; NFL Next returns this year to Prime Video with two-time Super Bowl Champion Chris Long, NFL Network’s Kay Adams, and Next Gen Stats Analyst James Koh providing a breakdown of the top plays, roster moves and game-day strategies from the league. NFL Next airs live on Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream on-demand as well.

And Amazon is banking on its new “X-Ray” feature, which lets fans watch and re-watch top plays from throughout the game in real-time. You can have the game streaming say, on your TV, and access X-Ray through your mobile device or by clicking up on your Fire TV remote. Amazon says the new feature “gives fans more information about the key players involved in that play,” while accompanying Next Gen Stats provide details on everything from throwing percentage to running speeds, and completion probability.

For now, the in-game on-demand replays with X-Ray will be available on all Fire TV, Android, and iOS devices. Amazon says the feature will launch on web browsers later this season. See more details about Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime here.