Mushrooms Are In Everything Right Now, Including This Bestselling Skincare Product

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Much has been written about the rise of mushrooms in everyday products, from daily supplements to your daily cup of ‘Joe. Now, brands are launching skincare products with mushroom extracts as well, with sites like Amazon and Ulta carrying various collections of mushroom creams, serums and masks.

One of our favorite skincare brands incorporating mushrooms into their product line is Three Ships Beauty, a female-founded company that’s scored a hit with their Mushroom Serum.

Three Ship Beauty’s Mushroom Dew Drops harness the power of tremella mushrooms, which are a natural source of hyaluronic acid. As any skincare junkie will tell you, hyaluronic acid works wonders to help plump, soften and hydrate your skin.

After launching online, the Mushroom Dew Drops became an instant best-seller and are sold out as of this writing. The good news: the magic (skincare) mushrooms are still available as part of Three Ship Beauty’s “Can Dew 3-Step Kit for Glowing Skin.”

The kit retails for $74 and includes three of the brand’s most popular products — including the Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

Start your routine with the Purify Cleanser, which helps to remove sweat, oil and grime. The alcohol-free formula is super gentle on the skin, yet powerful enough to remove makeup and scrub any remaining away residue on your face.

Three Ships suggests following the cleanser with the mushroom serum, which also contains red algae extract (which has anti-aging properties) and kakadu plum (which the brand says contains “100 times more Vitamin C than oranges“). Together, the ingredients in the Mushroom Dew Drops help to soften, brighten and plump up the skin — just 1-2 drops a day works wonders in our experience.

The final product in the kit is Three Ships Beauty’s “Radiance” cream, which contains grape stem cells (a natural antioxidant) and squalane derived from sugar cane. The formula helps to lock in moisture for smoother, healthier-looking skin. Users online also say the cream helped to reduce redness, reduce pore size and even out skin tone. Everything absorbs quickly with no greasy residue.

Buy Can Dew 3-Step Skincare Kit $74

Note: while all of the products in this skincare kit contain natural ingredients, only the dew drops serum contains the mushroom extract.

Everything though is cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested and hypo-allergenic, making Three Ships Beauty products great for people with sensitive or problem skin.

Regularly $93+, this Three Ships Beauty deal gets you their “Can Dew” 3-piece set for just $74 — a rare 20% discount. The offer gets you three full-size products in one kit, saving you money versus buying each product separately.

As mentioned earlier, the mushroom dew drops is one of Three Ships Beauty’s best-selling products, and constantly sells out, so you’ll want to take advantage of this chance to get your hands on it as part of this bundle. See full details here.