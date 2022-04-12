People Were Pounding Their Faces With Massage Guns, So Therabody Made It a Thing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

By all accounts, very few people have had a bad experience with their Theragun, the popular percussive massage device from the health and wellness brand Therabody — that is, however, unless you’ve been using your Theragun all wrong.

While the Theragun PRO and the portable Theragun Mini are designed to treat sore muscles and relieve tension across the body, the company says some customers were sharing anecdotes about using a Theragun on their faces — a big “no no” when you consider a Theragun delivers up to 60 pounds of force and up to 2400 percussions per minute.

Enter the TheraFace PRO.

Designed specifically for use on the face, the TheraFace PRO is a new, all-in-one device that combines percussion, microcurrents, LED therapy and cleansing to help address complexion issues and relieve tension and tightness in facial muscles. In total, the TheraFace PRO delivers eight different treatments in one, making it an easy way to start a customizable face care routine.

A palm-sized device no larger than an electric shaver, the TheraFace PRO is a unisex tool that helps with recover, relief and relaxation. Therabody says its team of product designers found a way to combine Theragun’s proprietary percussive technology with “other modalities” to address the more-than 40 muscles on our face. In addition to firming and tightening the skin, a built-in LED light (with red, blue and infrared options) helps to reduce wrinkles and acne, while the deep cleansing mode is great for removing sweat and grime after a long day or workout at the gym.

The TheraFace PRO goes beyond skin health too, helping to alleviate muscle tension and discomfort associated with headaches and jaw soreness. Add on the “hot and cold rings” (sold separately) and the device can even be used to help reduce facial puffiness and improve radiance.

Per the brand, the FDA-cleared device can also help address any discomfort related to migraines, headaches, and jaw pain. The easy push-button settings make it simple to switch between treatments, while the handheld device is super portable and totally wireless.

“TheraFace PRO [is] the all-in-one device that provides people access to innovative technologies and helps them maintain their facial health at home or anywhere, at any time,” reads a press release from the brand. “This device is for everybody, from skin enthusiasts to weekend warriors and athletes alike who need to care for their skin due to exposure to the elements, sweating, aging, or relieving facial pain and soreness that goes beyond skin deep like headaches, jaw pain, and stress.”

“It took us two years to develop this comprehensive device,” adds Benjamin Nazarian, Chief Executive Officer of Therabody. “TheraFace PRO will help transform people’s facial health routines on a global level, and like all our products, we hope this device will act as a catalyst to helping people understand the importance of self-care and to Love Your Face.”

The TheraFace PRO is available now online for $399. The set includes your choice of device in white or black, plus three percussive attachments, a microcurrent ring, LED light therapy ring, cleansing ring, carrying bag, charging cable and stand. See full product details here.