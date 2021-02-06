Wilson Drops Limited-Edition Super Bowl Football Collaboration With The Weeknd

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A day before his halftime show at Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, The Weeknd has teamed up with the NFL, and sporting goods brand, Wilson, on a limited-edition Super Bowl football collaboration.

The Super Bowl LV Wilson x The Weeknd Football is made from a premium, Essex black leather, with The Weeknd’s “XO” logo printed in silver foil on the ball’s front panel.

Handmade by the famous Horween Leather Company in Chicago, the football is finished with a subtle black NFL Shield and Wilson script logo on one side, and the Super Bowl LV logo and game date on the other. Wilson says only 55 of these will be released on its website, making it a true collectors’ piece for both football fans and fans of The Weeknd alike.

As part of the collaboration, the NFL and Wilson will auction off one of the footballs, autographed by The Weeknd, with all proceeds supporting Feeding America and their mission to end child hunger. Find out more about the auction here.

The football collaboration is a partnership between the NFL, Wilson, The Weeknd’s record label Roc Nation, and the lifestyle marketing company Bravado.

If you can’t get your hands on The Weeknd’s football, Wilson’s website has a number of other commemorative gameday footballs available for sale, starting at $14.99. The selection includes mini footballs for kids, all the way up to a replica genuine leather Super Bowl football that can be adorned with the logos of the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the two teams battling it out for the NFL championship tomorrow.

Wilson has been the official football provider for Super Bowl Sunday from the very beginning, and the iconic NFL game ball has been lovingly dubbed “The Duke,” after the nickname given to legendary New York Giants owner, Wellington Mara. Wilson says the words, “Commissioner,” “Made in the USA,” and “Wilson” have been the only ones to appear on every Super Bowl game ball since the games officially began. Find out more at Wilson.com.