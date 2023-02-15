Fashion Brand Celine Taps The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas for New ‘Portrait of a Musician’ Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It didn’t take long for the fans to jump on the stage with Julian Casablancas and The Strokes.

One night last December, not long after the models walked Celine’s “The Age of Indieness” fashion show, the band played a surprise set at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. But this wasn’t just any fashion party — halfway through the group’s performance, the crowd jumped up on the runway to dance, as Casablancas and crew played through “Hard to Explain” from their 2001 debut Is This It.

Now months later, it’s no surprise Celine has tapped Casablancas as the face of its latest “Portrait of a Musician” campaign, shot by the brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane around the same time as the group’s Wiltern show. Check out the complete portrait series below.

Hedi Slimane / Celine

Released this week, Slimane's photographs show The Strokes and The Voidz frontman in classic, rock & roll Celine attire, donning sleek sunglasses, tailored jackets, slim-fitting denim, and a studded leather vest. Captured at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, Casablancas wears a mix of Celine Homme pieces throughout the portrait series, including those from Celine Essentials and the brand's ready-to-wear collection.

While none of us will ever be Casablancas, that doesn’t mean we can’t try to dress like him: Strokes fans and fashion lovers alike can try the looks themselves and pick up their very own Celine apparel and accessories in stores and online at Celine.com and sites like MrPorter.com.

Hedi Slimane / Celine

Arriving on the heels of Celine’s men’s winter collection debut at Le Palace in Paris, the new black-and-white photo series isn’t the first time Slimane and Celine have teamed up with artists for a campaign. As part of Celine’s “Portrait of a Performer” series, Slimane previously photographed Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Joan Jett, and Jack White, as well as artists like Hennessey and LEIKELI47.

Hedi Slimane / Celine

Hedi Slimane / Celine

Following the campaign, Casablancas and The Strokes are set to join the Red Hot Chili Peppers on tour this spring, as well as scheduled to headline a string of festivals including All Points East in London and Rock En Seine in Paris this summer.