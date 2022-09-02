RS Recommends: From Tony to Carmela, ‘The Sopranos’ Get Their Own Funko Pop Figures

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Fifteen years have gone by since the The Sopranos finale aired, and now fans of the iconic series have a new way to show their love for the HBO drama. From Tony to Carmela Soprano, Christopher Moltisanti to Silvio Dante, Funko Pop has launched its new Sopranos collection of figures, which you can now preorder online.

The Sopranos Pop! TV vinyl figures each measure about 4 inches tall, and are sealed in window display packages for serious collectors and die-hard fans of the series alike. Each of the new Funko Pop Sopranos figures retail between $11.99 and $15 on entertainmentearth.com, Amazon and Funko’s site.

Along with the Carmela, Christopher, Paulie, and Silvio collectibles, Sopranos fans can also order a Tony Soprano Funko Pop dressed in a robe (cigar and duck included) on Amazon right now for $12.99. It’s expected to ship in December.

The David Chase-created drama ran for six seasons on HBO, from 1999 to 2007, and became a groundbreaking series that Rolling Stone named the No. 1 Greatest TV Show of All Time. “The crime saga that cut the history of TV in two, kicking off a golden age when suddenly anything seemed possible,” Rob Sheffield wrote about the series. “With The Sopranos, David Chase smashed all the rules about how much you could get away with on the small screen. And he created an immortal American antihero in James Gandolfini’s New Jersey Mob boss, Tony Soprano, presiding over a crew of gangsters who also double as damaged husbands and dads, men trying to live with their murderous secrets and dark memories.”

Fans who preorder the Funko figures can catch up on all the drama that inspired the new collection. The entire Sopranos series is now streaming on Prime Video. You can buy individual episodes for $2.99 a pop, or purchase the seasons in HD for $24.99 each.

Buy 'The Sopranos'

Along with Prime Video, you can still stream The Sopranos on HBO Max. Though HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial right now, you can sign up for a monthly subscription starting at $9.99 (ad-supported) or $14.99 (ad-free). But from now until the end of October, HBO Max is offering a 40 percent discount when you sign up for an annual plan, including both its ad-supported and ad-free plans. See the deal here. With the discount, you can stream series like The Sopranos, along with the 2021 prequel film The Many Saints of Newark: A Sopranos Story at home.

Buy HBO Max

Another way to watch The Sopranos? Buy the series on Blu-ray on Amazon, so you can watch Tony and the entire family for all six seasons whenever you want. The collection includes 28 discs, plus bonus features like roundtable dinners with the cast and lost scenes from the show.

You can preorder all of the new Sopranos Funko Pop figures right now online, including on entertainmentearth.com, Amazon.com, and Funko.com today.