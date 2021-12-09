 Shop The Rolling Stones Bags, Accessories, Wallet Collection at Macys - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Gorillaz' Jamie Hewlett Recruits 40 Artists to Reimagine Band in Upcoming 'Art Book'
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

The Rolling Stones Unveil Bag and Accessories Collection for the Holidays

The collection launches in time for the holidays and to coincide with the Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary next year

By
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

View All
rolling stones bagsrolling stones bags

Bugatti Group

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to holiday gifts for Rolling Stones fans, you can always get what you want.

The Rolling Stones have teamed up with accessories-maker The Bugatti Group on a new line of bags, wallets and accessories, available now on Macys.com. The limited-edition collection features classic backpacks, totes and crossbody bags adorned with Rolling Stones iconography and the band’s iconic red tongue logo.

rolling stones duffel bag

Macy's

Buy: Rolling Stones Duffel Bag at $49.99

While some of the pieces feature an all-over Rolling Stones print (like the roomy duffel bag above), other pieces feature more subtle nods to the group. This “Core Collection” backpack is available in a classic black colorway with the band name and logo embossed on the front. A red tab on the side IDs the bag as part of the new Rolling Stones collection.

Related Stories

RS Recommends: The Best Nike Gifts Under $50
'And Just Like That': How to Watch the New 'Sex and the City' Reboot Online

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Buffalo Bill
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story
The Best Audiophile Turntables for Your Home Audio System

Want something a little more playful? The same backpack is available in a green or grey camo print, as well as a colorful multi-tongue print here.

rolling stones backpack

Macy's

Buy: Rolling Stones Backpack at $44.99

The Bugatti Group teamed up with licensing partners Bravado on this collection, which is officially-licensed by the band. According to Bugatti Group Vice-President Stephanie Beaudry, each of the band members approved all the designs.

“Who doesn’t want to work with The Rolling Stones?” Beaudry says, about how the collaboration came to be. “I will always member my mom blasting The Rolling Stones in her car, and the first show I attended was in Montreal and I was in Tampa [for another show] a few weeks ago,” she adds.

rolling stones waist bag

Macy's

Buy: Rolling Stones Waist Bag at $59.99

Beaudry says she hopes fans and collectors alike will gravitate towards the collection, which launches in time for the holidays and to coincide with the Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary next year. “They capture all the generations, not only with their music but also by their strong fashion brand image,” she says.

Pricing for the Bugatti Group x Rolling Stones collection ranges from $24.99 for a crossbody bag to $199.99 for a full suitcase. See the full collection here.

In This Article: Rolling Stones, RS Recommends

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.