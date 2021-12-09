The Rolling Stones Unveil Bag and Accessories Collection for the Holidays

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to holiday gifts for Rolling Stones fans, you can always get what you want.

The Rolling Stones have teamed up with accessories-maker The Bugatti Group on a new line of bags, wallets and accessories, available now on Macys.com. The limited-edition collection features classic backpacks, totes and crossbody bags adorned with Rolling Stones iconography and the band’s iconic red tongue logo.

Macy's

Buy: Rolling Stones Duffel Bag at $49.99

While some of the pieces feature an all-over Rolling Stones print (like the roomy duffel bag above), other pieces feature more subtle nods to the group. This “Core Collection” backpack is available in a classic black colorway with the band name and logo embossed on the front. A red tab on the side IDs the bag as part of the new Rolling Stones collection.

Want something a little more playful? The same backpack is available in a green or grey camo print, as well as a colorful multi-tongue print here.

Macy's

Buy: Rolling Stones Backpack at $44.99

The Bugatti Group teamed up with licensing partners Bravado on this collection, which is officially-licensed by the band. According to Bugatti Group Vice-President Stephanie Beaudry, each of the band members approved all the designs.

“Who doesn’t want to work with The Rolling Stones?” Beaudry says, about how the collaboration came to be. “I will always member my mom blasting The Rolling Stones in her car, and the first show I attended was in Montreal and I was in Tampa [for another show] a few weeks ago,” she adds.

Macy's

Buy: Rolling Stones Waist Bag at $59.99

Beaudry says she hopes fans and collectors alike will gravitate towards the collection, which launches in time for the holidays and to coincide with the Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary next year. “They capture all the generations, not only with their music but also by their strong fashion brand image,” she says.

Pricing for the Bugatti Group x Rolling Stones collection ranges from $24.99 for a crossbody bag to $199.99 for a full suitcase. See the full collection here.