Rockin’ Cup of Joe: The Rolling Stones Collab With Keurig to Release Exclusive “Start Me Up” Coffee Kit

If you need a kick to get yourself started in the morning, The Rolling Stones have got you covered — as one of the most wildly energetic bands to ever hit the stage, it’s no wonder they’ve partnered with coffee-brewing experts Keurig to release a limited edition “Start Me Up” iced coffee kit so you can turn up your summer mornings to 11.

Featuring an iced coffee-inspired twist on the band’s Hot Lips logo, the “Start Me Up” Coffee Kit is priced at $139.99 and includes a custom-designed K-Iced Brewer, matching tumbler, and curated K-Cup Pod coffee blend. Thankfully, purchasing this kit is easier than queueing up on Ticketmaster for Stones tickets — just sign up for an email to link when the bundle drops on June 6 on Keurig.com.

Ryan Kurtz

“We’re thrilled to be branching into the iced coffee space with Keurig,” said The Rolling Stones in a statement. “We’ve collaborated to bring this limited-edition product to life and give fans a new way to fuel their day.” The kit was co-created with The Rolling Stones, and includes a branded Spotify playlist, hand-picked by the band, to rock out to while you brew, sip, and enjoy.

“The Rolling Stones is a household name and widely considered as one of the most definitive bands in history,” said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. “Whether you’re a routine iced coffee drinker, a long-time Rolling Stones fan, or want to simply amplify your coffee drinking habits, we invite consumers to infuse a little rock and roll energy into their iced coffee experience.”

Ryan Kurtz

Designed to be best brewed over ice, the included "Start Me Up" K-Cup coffee blend features a nutty roast with "electrifying notes of strawberry" that the brand says aims to give you the "uncapped energy of The Rolling Stones". We're not sure if it can do that, but we were able to try the blend for ourselves and can confirm that the sweetness and tart notes from the strawberry flavor stand out in the brew. The good news is this coffee blend isn't just available with the "Start Me Up" Kit — you'll eventually be able to buy a 10-count K-Cup Pod carton for $10.99 and the tumbler by itself for $12.99 separately from the kit. We won't spoil any song choices on the Spotify playlist here, though.

But this actually isn’t the Stones first time at the grind when it comes to coffee collabs. Starting in 2003, The Rolling Stones partnered with Starbucks to produce several curated CD compilations. As part of their Artist’s Choice series sold in stores, the 2003 release had interviews with the band members (but none of their own tracks), including their favorite songs from artists including Little Richard, James Brown, and Sly and the Family Stone. In 2005 they released Rarities 1971-2003, a compilation of previously hard-to-find Stones material, from dance mixes to live tracks. Both are still currently available on Amazon.

If you want to pick up the Rolling Stones x Keurig collaboration, visit Keurig.com today sign up for an email link to get the kit when it drops on June 6 for $139.99, while supplies last.