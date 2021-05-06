The Rock Launches Music-Inspired Workout Gear Collection With Under Armour

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no stranger to music, having tested out his vocal chops on the Moana soundtrack and starred in movies with the likes of Nick Jonas and Ludacris. But the actor and entrepreneur says his latest project is his most musically-inspired yet.

Johnson and Under Armour have released their latest Project Rock collection, dubbed “The Iron Paradise Tour.” Under Armour says the collection of men’s and women’s workout apparel and accessories is inspired by classic rock and roll, and The Rock’s love of music. With the mantra “strength is a state of mind,” Under Armour says the Iron Paradise Tour “emphasizes music’s ability to impact your attitude, mindset, and drive. Music pushes out doubt and blocks the noise to help you break through barriers.”

TREVOR M SMITH

Buy: Iron Paradise Collection at $13+

As part of the new launch, Johnson created a workout playlist that includes motivational hits like “Black Betty” by Ram Jam, “Killing In The Name” by Rage Against The Machine, and “Rock & Roll Band” by Boston. The playlist, streaming now on Spotify, also includes a new song, “Get Up On My Level,” that was co-written by recording artist/songwriter Lauren Hashian (Johnson’s wife).

The accompanying campaign, meantime, features both Johnson and skier Lindsey Vonn powering through their workouts at the gym while sporting the new Iron Paradise gear. The collection includes men’s and women’s T-shirts, jackets, tank-tops, shorts and leggings. There is also a new waterproof workout bag/backpack hybrid and new colorways of the popular PR3 sneaker — Project Rock’s best-selling shoe.

TREVOR M SMITH

Buy: Project Rock PR3 Sneaker at $140

In an Instagram post promoting the line, Johnson said the new collection represents a collective “Covid comeback,” adding that it’s time to “rebound back into the gyms and back into the swing and sweat of life.”

The Rock’s new collection is part his ongoing “Project Rock” partnership with Under Armour, which also includes everything from face masks to wireless headphones. The Iron Paradise Tour collection is available now on UnderArmour.com. Prices range from $13 for sweat-wicking socks, to $140 for the PR3 sneaker.