RS Recommends: The Rock’s Viral #RockToast Is Now Available to Order Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gets ready for his Sunday cheat meal, there’s a good chance he’s going to enjoy a plate of his favorite French toast created just for him. After sharing a video of his dish back in 2020, it’s no surprise the brunch staple twist went viral, thanks to a couple four-inch thick loaves smothered in the star’s own Teremana tequila and maple syrup.

Now, fans can now up their breakfast game and finally order the #RockToast for themselves online.

Goldbelly

Buy: 'The Rock' French Toast at $69.95+

Fans wanting to try the #RockToast can now get it delivered from Goldbelly, the online shop that makes it easy to order signature menu items from all around the country. Goldbelly has teamed up with the Brique French Toastery in Los Angeles, California, and its owner Racquel “Chef Rocky” Rockquemore-Breiz, the personal chef behind the French toast creation, to offer it up to everyone.

Available in three different kit sizes, you can order a 4, 8, or 12-pack of the French toast, ranging from four all the way up to 16 servings.

“From selling Brique’s [French toast] out on our front porch to now getting them shipped to your doorstep is a vision turned reality,” says Rockquemore-Breiz. “We can’t wait for you all to finally get a taste of the ultimate French toast experience.”

Buy: 'The Rock' French Toast at $69.95+

According to Goldbelly, the brioche toast gets “dunked into creamy cinnamon-spiced custard before being cooked to a perfect golden brown,” then gets shipped off to your doorstep. From there, stick it in the oven for a few, and get ready to dig in.

Each of the Rock French Toast Kits on Goldbelly come packaged in their own boxes, along with all the extra toppings that make it the culinary cult-favorite that it is. That includes peanut butter coconut maple syrup, vanilla bean whipped cream, and a container of toasted coconut chips.

Reserve Bar

Buy: Teremana Tequila at $37

You might’ve noticed the kits are missing an important ingredient: tequila. But you can still recreate the full experience and order a bottle of Johnson’s Teremana reposado on sites like Reserve Bar or Drizly. Whether you choose to put the tequila in a drink or in your maple syrup is entirely up to you.

The Rock’s French toast recipe first went viral in 2020 after he posted a clip of himself enjoying the snack at midnight. “Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends,” Johnson said as he wrapped up the drool-worthy Instagram reel. “Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself.”