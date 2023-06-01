The Unisex Fragrance Line That Smells Like Hotel Sex

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Maker Hotel in Hudson, New York, feels like a speakeasy. Think crackling fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, grand pianos, and velvet furniture with fringe.

But the most enticing corner of the property is also its most intimate. Hidden behind a thick velvet curtain, the perfume library contains a glass cabinet filled with dozens of iconic fragrances. Scent is deeply transportive, and the hotel encourages guests to explore and find their own special blend — the kind that will transport them back to that moment in time whenever they smell it.

It’s no surprise then that The Maker has expanded to create its own signature line (available online at themaker.com and Sephora), offering fragrances that feel unique and nostalgic, just like the property that inspired them.

Fire, Naked, Libertine, Wild, Stag, and Paradiso make up the portfolio of the eau de parfum line, meant to evoke the sensuality and possibility of adventure that hotel overnights represent. The scents are also ordered, symbolic of the lead-up from beginning flirtations to ahem tangled sheets. Naked and Wild are this writer’s personal favorites: the former contains notes of passiflora, white musk, and wild orris (meant to capture a love affair in a bottle), while the latter is earthy with notes of tuberose, peach, and sandalwood.

The common thread that weaves the entire unisex line together is that everything smells clean, never overpowering or chemical-y, with each unique blend making for a signature scent that feels entirely your own. And the cherry on top? Impressive staying power. One spritz on your wrist and neck will last for hours, subtly lingering from morning to night.

Plus, the grooved bottles make for a gorgeous vanity accessory. Reminiscent of the hotel’s vintage decor, they’re inspired by antique ink glasses, the kind that requires parchment and a feathered pen.

The Maker has candles in its collection, too, ones inspired by signature suites. The Artist Candle is vibrant with pomelo, waterlily, and vetiver, a nod to fresh inspiration and colorful brush strokes; The Gardener Candle uses herbaceous ingredients like mint, basil, and bergamot; The Spiritius Candle is the hotel’s signature scent, pulling notes of frankincense, cannabis, and vanilla bean to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The candle’s ribbed glass vessel can even be repurposed (ideal for morning iced coffee) and each has a burn time of up to 50 hours.

The entirety of The Maker fragrance line starts at $42 and is available at the hotel’s Hudson location, at the Maker Hotel Shop in Manhattan, or online at Sephora. And if you’re conflicted on which scent to choose, don’t fret — you can opt for the $35 Discovery Kit that includes TSA-friendly vials of all six.