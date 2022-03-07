The Linda Lindas Talk to Themselves in New Vans Campaign for International Women’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans’ launched a new installment of their “These Projects Are Ads for Creativity” campaign, this time seeing all-female, Los Angeles-based punk band, The Linda Lindas, creating a music video challenging gender norms (and facing off against vengeful American Girl-esque dolls).

An an almost anti-ad campaign, Vans commissioned artists to bring their personal projects to life—from sculptures and paintings, to short films and music videos. For International Women’s Day, this current installment is all about uplifting female voices and communities around the world. Featured projects include a skate ramp from Yang Liu Qing (a.k.a. Liu Liu 66), portrait work from multidisciplinary painter Coco Dávez, and the The Linda Lindas’s latest music video.

“Continuing in a long tradition of Los Angeles underground bands, their songs tackle progressive topics with a youthful angst while channeling them into head-nodders. For this project they concepted and created a music video for their song Talking To Myself,” Vans says on their site.

After The Linda Lindas went viral in 2021 with their punk anthem “Racist, Sexist Boy”, the band has played opened a sold-out record release show for Bleached, and opened for Riot Grrrl legends Bikini Kill at one of their reunion shows at the Hollywood Palladium. “Talking to Myself” will appear on Growing Up, the band’s debut album out April 8.

Encouraging fans to embrace the DIY nature of their work, the video’s black and white color palette takes inspiration from the Twilight Zone‘s Talky Tina (from the ‘Living Doll’ episode), and most of it was shot at band members Mila and Lucia de la Garza’s house and backyard. “It was just really fun to make and storyboard with the Mind Palace,” Lucia de la Garza shared in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Vans is also celebrating International Women’s Day with the release of a limited-edition “Divine Energy Collection“, a footwear and apparel capsule with patchwork details representing the multiple communities under the umbrella of ‘womanhood.’ On top of that, 2.5% of every sale of this collection between now to Aug. 1, 2022 will be donated to Oasis For Girls and other organizations for female empowerment. The collection retails between $10 to $105, and is available now at Vans.com and select Vans retailers.

