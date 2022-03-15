The Linda Lindas Drop Siouxsie Sioux-Inspired Clothing Capsule

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Linda Lindas continue their grow up: the punk band has released a limited-edition clothing capsule in collaboration with Opening Ceremony.

With an oversized T-shirt, a cropped schoolgirl crew sweatshirt, and a varsity jacket, the pieces mark the all-female punk band’s first foray into fashion. Threading the pieces together is a “kitty liner” logo — a makeup cat eye with a cat perched on top — which was developed for the Linda Lindas by Opening Ceremony co-founder and co-creative director Humberto Leon and makeup artist Valerie Vonprisk. Fans have already adopted the endearing logo, making it an easy choice for the Linda Lindas’ OC pieces.

Head to OpeningCeremony.com to shop the capsule now, where prices start at $180. Just be sure to act fast as inventory is limited.

Opening Ceremony

Buy: OC x Linda Lindas Sweatshirt at $345

“It’s crazy to me that we are getting to collab with Opening Ceremony,” says the Linda Lindas’ vocalist and guitarist Bela Salazar, in a press release. “The first time I ever went to New York, my mom took me to their original store and I went nuts, I remember always being so in awe by everything. To now be able to work with the brand is mind-boggling.”

Opening Ceremony

Buy: OC x Linda Lindas T-Shirt at $180

Leon, who shot the collaboration’s campaign images, says, “The Linda Lindas are icons in the making, and this Siouxsie Sioux-meets-Cats eye felt iconic the minute we came up with it on set.” If you’re looking for a makeup pairing to wear with the new pieces, Leon suggests trying the Linda Linda cat eye at home: “The eye encapsulates the easy-going, positive energy they bring everywhere they go, and we’re excited for everyone to wear it with this new collection.”

As a visualization of the Linda Lindas rising stardom, debut album title, and literal growing up, Leon’s campaign images transform the girls into larger-than-life “punk Barbarellas” in their hometown of Los Angeles.

Opening Ceremony

The Linda Lindas, comprised of four Asian and Latinx Angeleno girls, shot to fame last year with their punk anthem “Racist, Sexist Boy.” All under 18 years old (the youngest, Mila de la Garza, is just 11), the band recently signed to Epitaph Records and is due to release a debut album, Growing Up, on April 8. As a teaser for Growing Up, the album cover can be seen on the new OC letterman jacket below.

Opening Ceremony

Buy: OC x Linda Lindas Varsity Jacket at $745

The drop is part of Opening Ceremony’s ongoing 20th-anniversary collaborations and can be shopped now at OpeningCeremony.com while supplies last.

Buy: OC x Linda Lindas at Opening Ceremony