The Beatles’ Most Iconic Motifs Inspire This New Clothing Collaboration

Say “hello, hello, hello” to the Beatles’ newest collaboration — and, this time, it’s one that fans can wear to shows and work alike. No stranger to band collaborations, apparel shop Section 119 — along with Apple Corps Ltd. and Thread Shop — has launched its latest collection of stylish staples and comfortable pieces to celebrate the Fab Four and its music.

From Abbey Road to the band’s bestselling 1 album, the new collection celebrates nearly every era of the group’s work (and the iconic artwork that’s accompanied it all). Launched on May 19, the Beatles x Section 119 collection covers all the wardrobe essentials, from zippered sweaters to statement-making logo tees, and it also marks the first time that the two have worked together on a collaboration.

Though the new line of clothing has all your comfortable basics covered, it also includes a couple Beatles-themed button-up dress shirts inspired by Help! and Abbey Road that any fan of the band could rock at the office. Rounding out the collection, Section 119 added polo shirts and even pocket squares to show your love for your favorite Beatles tunes, from Yellow Submarine to A Hard Day’s Night.

“We are absolutely thrilled to work with the Beatles’ extensive artwork to celebrate the world’s most iconic foursome,” says Gregg Carey, Section 119’s CEO and owner, in a press release.

“Having just binged Get Back with the rest of my team, our appreciation for their artistry, innovation and commitment brought an honor to what we do,” Carey continues. “We look forward to building a timeless offering of clothes for years to come. Surely, there is inspiration for a lifetime for us to work off of.”

Along with the Beatles, Section 119 has released several other officially-licensed collaborations with bands and artists in the past. The brand has also launched collections with Pink Floyd, David Bowie, and the Grateful Dead, to name a few.

For its new collection with the Beatles, the brand says that fans can also expect board shorts inspired by Yellow Submarine, along with more new styles of hoodies in the future. You can shop the new Beatles collection online now at Section 119, and pieces will also be available to shop at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and on the Beatles’ website.