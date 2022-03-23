This Sex Toy Brand Is Sending Vibrators to Anti-Abortion Advocates — Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott Already Got Theirs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sex toy brand Emojibator is battling Texas’ anti-abortion bill, one eggplant-shaped vibrator at a time.

The Philadelphia brand has been managing “Operation Eggplant,” a grassroots initiative aimed at Texas’ Senate Bill 8, which allows private citizens to become bounty hunters of anyone involved in legal abortion after six weeks gestation. Per the brand, the goal of Emojibator’s campaign is to “highlight the ‘eggplant in the womb’ focusing on the blatant exclusion of the father’s responsibility in any part of Texas’ heartbeat bill.”

But the means to this end are more unique: Emojibator is letting its followers send 1,000 of its Eggplant Emojibator sex toys to the people of Texas, and anti-abortion advocates nationwide. Participants are able to submit a request to send a vibrator to anyone, free of charge, through the Operation Eggplant webpage here.

“We decided that we’d raise awareness about these atrocious and unjust laws by creating a ‘buzz’ campaign and sending eggplant vibrators to the people of Texas with either the message ‘Go F*ck Yourself’ or ‘Enjoy Good Vibes,’” Emojibator CEO and Co-Founder Joe Vela tells Rolling Stone.

So far, Operation Eggplant has been put to good use: “Ted Cruz’s office has received [an Emojibator] at his office in Texas and another in DC; Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, has received one; and I’m sure other government officials, lawmakers, public figures have received our good vibes [too],” says Vela.

As Vela notes, senders can attach a personal message to their free vibrator care package. Emojibator gives examples including “Enjoy some ‘Good Vibes’ in Texas and spread the buzz about dad’s lack of accountability in the bill,” and “Abstinence won’t change the Texas bill but it will help you say ‘Go F*ck Yourself’ with a smile.”

Emojibator has almost hit its goal of sending 1,000 Eggplant toys, but they’re still accepting submissions while supplies last. Head to emojibator.com to send yours. The brand has also led in-person protests against the controversial measure with protestors dressed in matching purple eggplant suits.

Besides raising awareness, Operation Eggplant purposes a few actionable solutions to the issue of fathers’ non-responsibility. These include legislation that holds fathers accountable at the six-week mark (as pregnant women are) through DNA testing, legal binding to the fetus, and/or the “‘bounty hunter’ type of accountability” that pregnant women face in Texas,” Vela says.

Emojibator, for the unfamiliar, came into the sex toy market in 2016 with its Eggplant Emojibator vibrator (a nod to the eggplant emoji’s innuendo usage). The compact vibrator (now available on Amazon), features a battery-powered motor with ten massage speeds. Enclosed in waterproof, body-safe silicone, it’s a cheeky and especially approachable sex toy for newbies — although very capable of upgrading alone time for everyone.

Following the Eggplant’s success, Emojibator has since launched other emoji-inspired sex toys including a Chili Pepper Emojibator, a Pickle Emojibator, and a Chickie Emojibator (like a rubber ducky only in vibrating chicken form). Like the Eggplant, these toys are discreet, easy-to-use means of self-pleasure, and can all be purchased on Amazon.

Besides making great toys, Emojibator has always been about sending a message and changing the way we think about masturbation. “We believe people of all genders, identities, disabilities, and sexual orientations deserve products that are fun, accessible, and safe,” says Vela. “We have [also] invested in creating educational content because there is so much shame and stigma out there. People deserve access to sex education. A society that celebrates pleasure is one that is happier and more fulfilled.”