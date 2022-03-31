How Tems Is Helping Reebok Re-Introduce Its Most Iconic Sneaker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Tems is lacing up her Reeboks and helping the brand step into the future: The sportswear giant has just announced a new campaign with the Nigerian singer, teaming up to relaunch an iconic sneaker for 2022.

The new campaign, dubbed “Life is Classic,” ushers in the Spring/Summer 22 line of Reebok’s Classic Leather sneakers. New releases of the throwback sneaker include the Classic Leather 1983 Vintage, which draws inspiration from the sneaker’s original 1983 iteration, and the White Gum, as seen on Tems. Archive-inspired details abound, making the sneakers great go-tos for casual outfits. Shop the newly-released unisex Classic Leather line now at Reebok.com, starting at $80.

Reebok

Buy: Reebok Classic Leather at $80+

Last month, Reebok announced their first collaboration with Tems in “Life is Not a Spectator Sport,” a new brand platform that also counted Allen Iverson, Arca, and Brent Faiyaz as team members. “Life is Classic,” which Reebok describes as a “product story” around the Classics, brings in “rising creative talent” including Maurice Harris, Tsunaina, Ghetts, Lolo Zouaï, and Lazarus Lynch, in addition to Tems.

Tems announced her partnership with Reebok via Instagram, posting a video of herself wearing Classic Leathers in the White/Gum colorway with the caption “Life Is Not a Spectator Sport.”

“Classic Leather is one of Reebok’s most timeless sneakers that has cemented itself over the years as a true icon within the industry,” says Fionna McQueen, Senior Director of Classics Product at Reebok, in a press release. “For Spring / Summer ‘22, we’re excited to reintroduce the Classic Leather and expand upon its legacy. The range of creatives we’ve partnered with to tell our ‘Life is Classic’ story help celebrate the silhouette’s special heritage, while redefining what it means to be a Classic today.”

Reebok feature aside, Tems has been making waves. The Nigerian native received large-scale recognition with a feature Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, and subsequently dropped one of our favorite records of the year, If Orange Was a Place.

Head to Reebok.com now to check out the new line of Tems-approved classic sneakers.

Buy: Reebok Classic Leather at $80