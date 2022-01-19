So You Don’t Have Room for a Fitness Mirror? This Is the Exercise System to Get Instead

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When you’re exercising with a fitness mirror or workout system, you have almost everything you need right in your own home. From expert-led routines to interactive feedback, it’s easy to do your favorite workouts without ever leaving your house.

A handful of companies have made streaming workout classes on your own more easily accessible with high-tech machines and touchscreen displays, but they’re not always the right size to fit everyone’s living space — or budget. That’s where fitness company Tempo comes in with its new “Tempo Move” system, a compact unit that stores your gear and lets you stream workouts from your phone directly to your TV.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Move, from how it works to the workouts you can stream through the Tempo platform.

How Does the Tempo Move Work?

If you’re not familiar with Tempo, the brand is known for its well-designed line of Studio workout bundles. While they look like a standard fitness mirror at first glance, the standalone units actually feature a touchscreen that displays workouts and uses 3D tracking to give you feedback about your form. In 2021, Tempo realized that it could take the basics of its Studio bundles and, well, move it to a smaller piece of gear and a screen many people already own: their TVs. The Move has all the benefits of a fitness mirror, at a fraction of the price.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how the Move works: Simply set your iPhone down onto the Move’s dock (a.k.a the Core), and connect it to your smart TV using an included HDMI cord. From there, you’ll need to sign up for Tempo’s $39 monthly membership to stream its library of thousands of workout classes.

Unlike larger pieces of equipment, the Move stays true to its name: It’s lightweight and portable enough to move from room to room and you can even disconnect the Core from the Move unit itself and use it with TVs all over your house.

Tempo uses your smartphone’s built-in camera to help guide you through classes, from yoga to strength training and even boxing. The unit can even track the included smart weight plates for the dumbbells, using what the company calls 3D Tempo Vision on your phone, so it can count your reps for you and let you know when it’s time to lift something heavier.

Check ahead of time to make sure your iPhone model will work with the Move. (The Move is compatible with phones starting with the iPhone XR up to the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max.)

Tempo Move: What’s Included in the Set?

Sure, you might be able to build your dream home gym with all the best new equipment and accessories, but how exactly are you supposed to store all of it without just stuffing it under a couch or in your entry closet? At home, you’re probably not going to own, say, a weight rack for your plates or a storage stand for your dumbbells. That’s another reason why Tempo’s Move cabinet is a game-changer for home gyms.

The cabinet can hold all of the included smart weight plates, and you can even open up a lid on the back of the unit to store the dumbbells. A fabric cover shuts using magnets, and it’s easy to slide it open when you’re about to begin a workout. Four dumbbell collars come with your Move, plus two 7.5-pound dumbbells and four 1.25-, 2.5- and 5-pound weight plates.

Everything has a place on the Move, and Tempo wrapped it all up in a sleek design that looks like a chic side table in your living room. After all, who says your workout equipment can’t be part of the stylish pieces in your home?

Is the Tempo Move Worth It? Pricing, Promo Codes, Deals

If you’re ready to add a fitness system to your home gym setup, you can score the Tempo Move on sale for just $395. The unit retails for $495, so you’re saving a hundred bucks with Tempo’s latest deal. You won’t need a promo code to get the Move at the $100 discount either. And for those who are set on upgrading to Tempo’s Studio bundles, the company has even taken $500 off its systems, but keep in mind these are limited-time deals.

Both the Tempo Move and Studio bundles include a 30-day risk-free trial and are covered by a three-year limited warranty, making it a no-brainer to pick up if you want an easy, effective, cost-saving and space-saving way to hit your fitness goals. Shop the Tempo Move deal here.