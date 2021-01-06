Metal With a Half Shell: This T-Shirt Collection Re-Imagines Ninja Turtle Characters as Metal Bands

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of Eighties and Nineties nostalgia take note: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back — this time with a guitar in hand — as part of a special collection of apparel that launches this month.

The Loot Crate TMNT Hesher Capsule Collection features four, retro-inspired T-shirts with images of Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael, Shredder and Splinter, re-worked as iconic band motifs. The shirts pay tribute to metal bands like Motorhead, Judas Priest and Poison, with bold graphics and TMNT-themed puns (think “Shreadhead” for the Shredder-meets-Judas Priest Screaming for Vengeance-inspired shirt). There’s even an April O’Neil appearance.

You can check out all the TMNT Hesher Capsule Collection T-shirts below and buy them here on LootCrate.com. Each shirt will run you $30 a piece, but if you order them all, you’ll save yourself 20 percent. Bonus: To round out your look, Loot Crate will throw in a pair of neon green TMNT socks if you add all four shirts to your cart. But move fast because this limited apparel run could sell out before you can get the TMNT theme song out of your head.

Loot Crate has quickly become a site to watch when it comes to releasing exclusive gear collections like this one. If you haven’t looked at its recent inventory, there are a ton of curated boxes that should be on your radar, like this Britney Spears Limited Edition Series Loot Crate, which launched last fall. The site also offers boxes filled with Marvel– and Deadpool-themed items, and even a WWE Slam Crate that’s great for both fans and gifting alike.

The collection is available now, and while you wait for your tees to arrive, you can watch the series over again right here on Amazon.

Bepop & Rocksteady Headbangers Tee

Shredder’s loyal foot soldiers are commemorated in this Motorhead-inspired tee, which is a riff on the British band’s iconic logo.

Loot Crate

GET IT: $30, available at Loot Crate

Shellshock Glam Metal Tee

This “glam” metal tee features all four Ninja Turtles plus Splinter and April O’Neil in a graffiti-style print.

Loot Crate

GET IT: $30, available at Loot Crate

Shredhead Tee

Super villain Shredder gets the Judas Priest treatment on this tee, which takes inspiration from the cover art of the band’s 1982 album, Screaming for Vengeance.

Loot Crate

GET IT: $30, available at Loot Crate

Metalhead Tee

The electric shock green typeface has been synonymous with metal bands from Poison to Exodus to Over Kill and it takes center stage here on this “Metalhead” tee.

Loot Crate

GET IT: $30, available at Loot Crate

TMNT Capsule Collection Socks

Get a free pair of neon green TMNT socks if you add all four shirts to your cart. All shirt and sock sizes are unisex.