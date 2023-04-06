The ‘Ted Lasso’-Approved Sweatshirt That’s a Staple in Every Wardrobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been over three years since Jason Sudeikis first appeared on our screens as the now-iconic nice-guy Ted Lasso, now in its third season on Apple TV+. From its fair share of hilarious quotes to, of course, the biscuits, the show has no shortage of memorable moments — including Ted’s classic-meets-preppy wardrobe.

Playing the AFC Richmond head coach, Sudeikis dons a buttoned-up uniform during games and press conferences alike, which often includes a variation of a dress shirt and a sweater. While Ted’s on-screen style rotation doesn’t include too many head-turning pieces, fans might notice a serious sartorial upgrade for Coach Lasso this season, thanks to the addition of a sleek layer designed by menswear favorite Todd Snyder. According to the brand, you can spot Lasso sporting its Todd Snyder x Champion sweatshirt throughout the first few episodes of the series.

Buy Todd Snyder x Champion Sweatshirt at $98

The coolest part: Ted’s sweater’s actually a real-life staple that you can buy online. Available for $98, the Todd Snyder x Champion midweight pocket sweatshirt serves as a bit of a wardrobe layering champ. It comes in a variety of colors, including heather gray, blue, and terracotta — some of which viewers of the Emmy-winning series can see on screen in the first few episodes of the show.

“Ted Lasso is one of my favorite shows,” Snyder tells Rolling Stone, “and I’m thrilled to have partnered with the team on making my collection a part of it.”

Buy Todd Snyder x Champion Sweatshirt at $98

Though Snyder says Ted Lasso is one of his favorite shows, this is the first time he’s worked with the costuming team on the series. Trending Diddy Confirms He Pays Sting $5,000 Per Day For Uncleared Song Sample Kid Rock Buys Cases of Bud Light So He Can Shoot Them While Crying MAGA Pastors: Trump Was Indicted for Your Sins Trump and Manhattan Judge Have One Thing in Common, Colbert Says

The designer continues, “I like to think of our Todd Snyder x Champion Pocket Sweatshirt as the new sweater. Fun fact, I added the pocket as a nod to the classic oxford button-down. It’s sort of my version of Ted’s homemade biscuits.”

In other words, it’s super comforting, timeless, and a crowdpleaser, and became a solid fit for Coach Lasso’s “straight-up, Midwestern dad style,” as the brand describes it. As for the sweatshirt, Snyder used a truly soft French terry material, which feels smooth on the exterior but will hold up after years of wear (even if you’re coaching a team).

Along with the sweater, there’s been a handful of Ted Lasso-themed merch drops since the Apple series got its start, from game-ready tracksuit jackets to Lasso collectibles to UNO decks. The show has even inspired themed vacations: Earlier this season, Airbnb launched a three-night stay at the real-life bar that appears in the show, hosted by Annette Badland, who plays Mae in the series.

With a few more episodes to go, fans can now stream new episodes of Ted Lasso, including the show’s first two seasons, for free with an Apple TV+ 7-day trial. After your trial ends, your subscription will cost $6.99 per month.

Buy Apple TV+ Subscription $6.99/month