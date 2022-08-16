 Fisher-Price Releases New 'Ted Lasso' Little People Set: Where to Buy - Rolling Stone
‘Be a Goldfish’ With New ‘Ted Lasso’ Fisher-Price Little People Collector Set

This collector’s set includes hidden easter eggs from the show and celebrates the return of the team for Season 3 on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso Little People FiguresTed Lasso Little People Figures

Fisher-Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready for game day with Fisher-Price’s latest collaboration, a new set of football stars, on and off the pitch — the Ted Lasso Little People Collector set. AFC Richmond fans rejoice, because you won’t even need to lace up your boots and grab your jersey to enjoy this limited-edition Little People Collector set. It’s already guaranteed to score. 

The figure pack celebrates Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond gang ahead of their third season on Apple TV+. This set includes six characters from the binge-worthy show at $29.99, with the dream team including Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Coach Beard, Roy Kent, Sam Obisanya and, of course the sunny, mustache-bearing, head coach Ted Lasso himself.

Though told to “Be a goldfish,” Fisher-Price did not forget any details when creating these characters’ 2.5-inch figures. Ted wears his classic navy AFC Richmond sweater over a collared shirt, and Rebecca even has the signature pink box of the delicious biscuits Ted bakes her. 

ted lasso fisher price set

Fisher-Price

Buy: Ted Lasso Little People Collector Set at $29.99

Just like Ted loves locker rooms (they smell like potential), you can find plenty of easter eggs hidden through the set’s packaging. The brand says there are over 10 surprises in the pack, and while we won’t spoil all of them for you here, we’ll give you one: the Fisher-Price Little People lion and panda on Keeley’s phone is a reference to when she asks Ted and Rebecca if they’d rather be a lion or a panda.

This set comes from the Little People’s Collector Line, which has Fisher-Price taking celebrities, musicians, and characters from television and film and shrinking them down to kid-friendly toy size. If you want to expand your collection, you can also check out their Rolling Stones and Elvis Presley figures as the perfect addition to your merch shelf. 

Ted Lasso Fisher-Price Set

Fisher-Price

Buy: Ted Lasso Little People Collector Set at $29.99

Ted Lasso recently lead all comedy series with 20 Emmy nominations for its second season, so just like excited audiences of the show, you don’t need to be a football fan to get a kick out of this set. While the dream team is already selling out on sites like Walmart and Target, you can still buy the collector’s set on Amazon online now.

You can also catch the last installment of the series when Ted Lasso Season 3 drops sometime late 2022 — sign up for Apple TV+ now so you don’t miss all the action.

In This Article: Apple TV, collectibles, merchandise, RS Recommends, Ted Lasso, toys

