The Airbnb to ‘Believe’ In: ‘Ted Lasso’ Fans Can Soon Book the Real-Life Pub From the Hit Apple TV+ Series

It might seem too good to “believe,” but anyone who’s ever hoped they could pull up to the pub like Jason Sudeikis from Ted Lasso will soon get to live out their Richmond dreams at the Crown & Anchor, thanks to a new listing on Airbnb.

The travel company announced this week that fans of the hit Apple TV+ series can reserve their spots for three separate dates for this fall starting on March 21, just in time for the show’s Season Three premiere.

Four guests can stay at the property at a time, and it only costs £11 a night — a rate inspired by the “number of players on the pitch.” Even cooler, the Airbnb host for your stay is none other than the show’s pub owner and AFC Richmond fan Mae, who’s played by actress Annette Badland.

"The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond — it's where friends, colleagues, and teammates come together to celebrate our triumphs or cope with the agony of relegation," Badland shared in a statement as Mae. "That's why I'm pleased to host guests (and take the night off!). Time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that Coach Lasso inspires. After all, we're Richmond 'til we die!"

If you’re lucky enough to reserve your spot at the pub, Airbnb says your stay will include everything from “trying those biscuits and enjoying them over some English tea (or as Ted calls it ‘garbage water’),” plus the option to sing some karaoke and play a round of darts — all while “cheering on the beloved local Richmond sports teams, decked out in AFC Richmond gear, of course.”

Officially known as the Prince’s Head in real life, the Airbnb listing became known on the award-winning series as “Richmond’s finest gathering spot for Greyhound fans,” the description explains. “Our friendly neighborhood pub is where us locals cheer, swear, laugh, and cry at all of the trials and tribulations of football and life.”

Booking starts on March 21 at 10 a.m. PT for the three overnight stays, including Oct. 23, 24, and 25, 2023, at airbnb.com/tedlasso. Until then, fans can watch the third season of Ted Lasso when it premieres March 15, 2023, on Apple TV+.

New Apple TV+ subscribers can test out the streaming service to catch up on Ted Lasso before it premieres with a 7-day free trial (before paying the $6.99 monthly subscription rate).