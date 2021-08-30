Urban Outfitters Drops Exclusive Taylor Swift Collection to Celebrate ‘Folklore’ Anniversary

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Make some blank space in your closet, Swifties. Urban Outfitters has launched an exclusive Taylor Swift and Folklore-themed three-piece fashion capsule to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the singer’s first quarantine collection. Fans can also score exclusive vinyl and cassette versions of the album as part of the collection.

Currently only available in the U.S., the clothing comes in autumnal colors and three sizes: S/M, M/L, and L/XL.

No word on how long the line will stick around or if it will be restocked if it sells out. And given that we’ll be back to December in no time, consider starting your holiday shopping early if you have any Swift fans on your list.

1. Hoodie Sweatshirt

Winter is coming, Covid is surging, and working from home is still a thing for many people so we’ll all likely still be living in sweats and hoodies once the temperatures drop. The unisex cotton-polyester hoodie comes in a burnt sienna brown, perfect for fall, and has a loose oversized fit. The song lyric, “I’m a fire and I’ll keep your brittle heart warm,” is emblazoned across the front and the Folklore album title font is inked down the back of one sleeve.

2. Cropped Tee

Done in the same shade as the hoodie, the cotton crop top also features song lyrics. This time the shirt reads, “August slipped away into a moment in time”. (Oddly appropriate given that we’ve arrived at the end of the month and summer in what seemed like a flash.) The back features a portrait of Swift in front of a shingled cabin and the album’s title and tracklist. It is chopped above the waist and features a loose, oversized fit.

3. T-Shirt Dress

The loose ivory tunic can be worn as a unisex shirt or teeny dress. A washed-out closeup photo of Miss Americana giving peak cottagecore vibes fills the front side while the album title and tracklist are on the back.

4. Folklore Double LP Vinyl

The reason for the new Taylor Swift x Urban Outfitters collection is of course the one-year anniversary of Swift surprise dropping Folklore last July. Her eighth studio album is now available on a limited-edition double LP which is exclusive to Urban Outfitters.

5. Evermore Double LP

Make your friends green with envy with this forest-colored double LP version of the Folklore companion piece, Evermore. Swift’s second surprise album of 2020 is her ninth album overall and also features songs with Aaron Dessner, Justin Vernon, and Jack Antonoff.

6. Evermore Cassette Tape

If you prefer to play “Willow” or “Long Story Short” on a different throwback medium, go with this cassette version of Evermore.

7. All The Cardigans

It seemed odd that a collection feting Folklore didn’t feature a cardigan. But one look at Urban Outfitters’ website and it is clear no one will have to go cardigan-less. They stock several colorful creations with deep Vs, waffle knit, long sleeves, short sleeves, and cropped hems by the house brand, BDG, Out From Under, Dyspnea, and Milk It. There are even a few vintage and upcycled styles.

The Swift threads and limited-edition vinyl follow the company’s very similar assortment of exclusive Billie Eilish ‘Happier Than Ever’ gear, which also includes a shirt dress, limited-edition colored records, throwback cassettes, and various T-shirts including an on-sale anime-style illustrated tee.