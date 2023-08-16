Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Is a Triumph — Here’s What to Wear at the Concert and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re anything like one of the millions of fans who dug into their pockets to see Taylor Swift live, the last thing you need is to waste even more cash on-trend pieces you’ll never wear again. So while finding an outfit for the Eras Tour, consider investing in aesthetic items that’ll have longevity after the concert.

Wardrobe pieces like cowboy boots, tights, and eyeshadow pallets are all core staples. They not only emulate Swift’s eras of style but have the potential to recycle back into your wardrobe and beauty routine months after the tour has ended. While you can still pick up a few budget-friendly trend pieces, you wouldn’t want your overall look to be a one-time wear.

Below we’ve dissected several of Taylor’s iconic albums, getting to the heart of her lyrics to recommend the perfect Eras Tour fits. Not only will you be on theme for the concert, but you won’t be wasting extra dough.

Still need to grab your tickets? It’s not too late — Taylor Swift recently extended her tour until 2024, so there are plenty of opportunities to see her live.

Taylor Swift’s Midnights Era — What to Wear

One of the best things about Midnights is its soft vocals with a hint of some sharp undercurrents. Take the intro, as Swift kicks off her album with “Lavender Haze,” a deep base with jabs at critics for putting her relationship on blast. Or “Vigilante Shit,” where she takes a blunt stance on revenge, with lyrics like “I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends.” It’s this undercurrent of wit that makes the album, as Brittany Spanos puts it, “a dazzling bath of synths complementing lyrics caught between a love story and a revenge plot.”

If you connect with this era, emulate the dualities of Midnights by playing into the good vs. evil trope with a black and white aesthetic. We also recommend adding some lavender accessories or underpinnings as a reference to “Lavender Haze.” No matter what your wardrobe is like, it never hurts to add a pop of color to liven up a monochrome outfit.

Wolford Black Stardust Tights, $55 $37 $37 Ssense

Taylor Swift’s Evermore Era — What to Wear

Although the sister album to Folklore, where Swift’s Evermore plays indie inspiration while harkening back to her country roots. Her warm vocals matched the honky-tonk piano in “Dorothea,” or her ballad with HAIM on “No Body, No Crime” feels nostalgic to a younger Swift writing songs back in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lean into the country themes with a modern touch. Reach for flowy sundresses or skirts, whites and creams, and sheer fabrics like lace (this era is perfect for cowboy hats, too). We think creams and light pinks would add a soft, poignant touch, or you could pull out an oversized flannel and loose jeans for something more relaxed. Even your beauty routine could take a subtle approach with nude tones and light pinks.

Third Form Beige Maxi Dress, $300 $90 $90 Ssense

Gimaguas Lucero Polo, $210 $63 $63 Ssense

Taylor Swift’s Folklore Era — What to Wear

In the words of music writer Rob Sheffield, Folklore is a “total goth-folk album, mostly acoustic guitar and piano.” The slow pace across the album and melancholic lyrics on songs like “my tears ricochet” and “exile” make this a darker, moodier version of traditional folk music. Even on faster-paced hits like “peace,” there’s a thread of animosity as she kicks off the top of the song with lyrics like “I never had the courage of my convictions/As long as danger is near/And it’s just around the corner, darling/’Cause it lives in me/No, I could never give you peace.”

To emulate Folklore, pull out the more indie side of your wardrobe, and be bold enough to stray into the gothic. Think Stevie Nicks in moody kaftans, cardigans, and ponchos. For makeup, keep it neutral but go a bit darker with burgundy smokey tones. These additions to your wardrobe will be perfect for the autumn months ahead, too.

Taylor Swift’s Lover Era — What to Wear

Lover’s bubblegum dream-pop visuals and melody are world-renowned. The album solidified her as one of music’s greatest artists. “Lover is, fittingly, evolutionary rather than revolutionary,” noted Nick Catucci, emphasizing the album’s free and unhurried production. “It represents Swift at her most liberated, enjoying a bit of the freedom she won for her cohort.”

When dressing like Swift from her Lover era, reach for pastel colors in shades of cotton candy pink, sky blue, and lavender. Embrace ‘lovecore’ for a soft and sweet look. These are excellent representations of the album but should be able to mix and match back into your wardrobe for later looks. For accessories, look to butterflies, a symbol that became synonymous with the album.

Vitelli Crewneck Distressed Shirt, $370 $107 $107 Ssense

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Era — What to Wear

Edgy, cool, and even a bit punk, well at least for Swift, Reputation is a stark contrast to the rest of her discography. It’s a refreshing break from other traditional pop albums, representing a darker, more malevolent side to Swift that we don’t usually see. “I don’t like you” she declares in the intro to her explosive single “Look What You Made Me Do,” bookended by the line that launched a million memes, “But the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now/Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead.”

If you’re going as Reputation Swift, think badass; oversized graphic tees, ripped fishnets, Dr. Martens, and a smokey eye. It’s a little rock & roll, a little punk, and a lot of Swift in her cool era. This look will be great for any other concerts you want to go to as the weather starts to get cooler.

MISBHV Typewriter Long Sleeve, $265 $98 $98 Ssense

Taylor Swift’s 1989 Era — What to Wear

Some of Swift’s most famous hits come from this era — these are the songs that put her on the map. Singles like “Blank Space” and “Style” are catchy 80s synthpop-inspired records that started her shift away from the country background we know her for.

Pull ques the Eighties themselves, the decade the album is named for. Think of high waists and broad shoulders, along with stretch fabric. If you really want to go all out, start looking for bright color accents and wild smokey eyes. You can even dip into Nineties style here, because why not? ’90 is just one year away.

Pushbutton White Necklace Tee, $350 $126 $126 Ssense

Maison Kitsuné Leather Pouch, $335 $101 $101 Ssense

Taylor Swift’s Red Era — What to Wear

Bouncing between pure pop hits like “22,” country tracks like “Treacherous,” and surprising pop rock singles like “Holy Ground,” Red is beloved by Swifties across the board for a reason. As Jon Dolan put it, blending these genres into a “16-song geyser of willful eclecticism” makes for an exciting well of inspiration for some standout aesthetics.

This era is baked with nostalgia for 2010s Tumblr fits — think nautical striped shirts, fedoras, high-waisted short shorts, and Converse. Although it’s a departure from her Nashville roots, only tangentially related through a few songs, it’s essential to still hint at them. Add a cowboy boot or flannel shirt for a bit of country style, and keep the beauty routine soft and minimal.

How to Style Your Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfit

There isn’t a rhyme or reason for what works when putting together your tour look, so feel free to mix and match between eras. Combine the face lace eye decals from Urban Outfitters with a pair of Free People western boots and Jaded London sheer midi dress. Or, rock out in the Andersson Bell Village cardigan from Ssense and a heavy smoky eye using the Pat McGrath Midnight Voyage eye shadow palette. And since most of these items can cycle back into your daily beauty routine or wardrobe, you really can’t go wrong.

It's also not too late to grab tickets. Since Swift will be extending the tour into 2024, there are plenty of opportunities to see her live.