Tennis Star Taylor Fritz Serves Up New Tequila Partnership (and New Goals for the Tennis Season)

He may have fallen just short of the title at the recent Miami Open, but American tennis star Taylor Fritz says he’s focused on the big picture as he takes over the mantle as the top-ranked player in the U.S.

The 2022 Indian Wells champ and current world no. 10, Fritz says he’s aiming for a Top Five ranking for 2023, something he hopes to achieve — and hold onto.

“I wanted to be Top Five, which for a couple of weeks we were able to do, but now I want it to be a year-end Top Five [ranking],” Fritz told Rolling Stone, during a recent event with Maestro Dobel Tequila in Miami. “I also want to be in a Grand Slam final and just give myself that opportunity to play for a Grand Slam title,” he continues. “I think would be really amazing.”

Though he’s had many breakthrough seasons since debuting on the ATP Tour as an 18-year-old in 2015, Fritz is coming off his most successful season yet, taking home a title in Tokyo and qualifying for the 2022 ATP Finals in addition to his Indian Wells win. It’s also been a busy year outside of tennis, with Fritz signing on as an official partner of Maestro Dobel Tequila, one of Mexico’s top selling tequila brands, with a heritage dating back more than 250 years.

For Fritz, who grew up with sunny Southern California roots, landing a tequila partnership was a dream come true. “I only want to align myself with marquee brands and I really do enjoy Dobel tequila, so it just made sense,” Fritz says, of how the partnership came to be. “Being that I’m from San Diego, there’s obviously a lot of influence with being so close to Mexico and tequila has always been a go-to drink for me.”

And while the tennis star was behind the Maestro Dobel bar at the Miami Open making "Ace Palomas" for fans, his drink of choice is decidedly more simple: "What I like best is to have tequila with either grapefruit juice or pineapple juice, or just by itself," he says: "A little tequila chilled is great."

Fritz says he’s been looking for ways to build his brand beyond tennis, and the Maestro Dobel partnership gives him an opportunity to dip his feet into the business and endorsement worlds. “I feel like it’s just healthy for myself and for my own mental health when I get time off to enjoy myself and have a little fun,” he says, adding that he gives himself permission to sip on some tequila if he has “more than a couple days off” from playing. “It’s important to have those times to just chill out,” he says. “I think that helps to re-focus me and re-motivate me to get back out there the next week and get back on the court.”

Taylor Fritz returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the quarterfinals of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 30, 2023 Getty Images

Fritz has long been pegged as U.S. tennis’ “Next Big Star,” and now that he’s finally the man to beat in the country, he says he’s using it to fuel his game even more.

“I honestly put a lot of pressure on myself and I expect a lot of myself,” he says, “so when I’m feeling pressure and expectations it’s more so just my own, rather than what other people are putting on me. I do know that I want to be that guy or be part of the group to grow the sport in the U.S.,” he adds, “but all I can do is focus on my own success on the court and playing well.”

“We all want to do better than each other [and] we all want to be the top American, but at the same time all these guys are also genuinely my best friends,” he adds, touting the rising crop of U.S. tennis stars. “So we keep it competitive on the court and we know that we’re all gunning for each other, but we can be the closest of friends when we’re off the court [too].”

“What I’ve always done is set a goal and been very tunneled on it,” Fritz says, sharing some wisdom gleaned over the years. “I find it very motivating when you’re chasing after something to reevaluate your goal once you hit it, and set a new one, and then keep going.”

His best piece of advice: “Never be overly satisfied,” he says, “keep pushing for more. You don’t want to aim for something unattainable, but you definitely don’t want to sell yourself short — pick a goal that’s reachable, but very hard, and let that motivate you,” Fritz concludes. “That’s how it’s always been for me and what I always keep in mind.”