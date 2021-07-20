Tainy and Yandel Unveil New Streetwear Collaboration to Celebrate Release of ‘Dynasty’

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reggaeton superstars Tainy and Yandel have teamed up with sportswear brand Starter for an exclusive men’s clothing and lifestyle collection available on FootLocker.com and through the Greenhouse app. Released on July 17th in North America, the limited-edition drop coincides with the veteran duo’s highly-anticipated collaborative album Dynasty.

The artists, who have been consistently making hits throughout their careers, have played integral roles in the boom of Latin music across pop and hip-hop, and their influence extends to the fashion space as well. The Starter collection includes a number of sporty, retro-inspired pieces that riff off the Dynasty album title, while paying homage to the 16 years the duo has been together.

This number 16 is represented in the collection via bold Roman numerals, embossed and screen-printed on the four meticulously-designed pieces making up the drop. Each article of clothing also reps Tainy’s modern music company NEON16. NEON16 has exploded with initiatives since its inception, from running live events to co-producing Nickelodeon movies to helping advocate for migrant and refugee rights during the Covid-19 pandemic. The label’s orange coloring inventively details all the articles of clothing, and gives the collection a dashing pop of color.

The Tainy & Yandel x Starter collection also offers a T-shirt, hat, and hoodie, all with typography commemorating Tainy and Yandel’s legacy and music. Given the pair’s formative roles in the spread of modern reggaeton, this collection also feels like a celebration of how far the genre has come since its humble underground beginnings, and how it is influencing music and culture today all over the world.

Pricing for the collection runs from $40 for a T-shirt (available in grey below, and in white on the Foot Locker website) to $80 for a hoodie. Sizes run from small to XL.

Starter, meantime, has an anniversary of its own in 2021; this year marks the 50th year since the iconic heritage brand was created. The American sportswear company is most known for their jackets, which are synonymous with the athletic Nineties look. The Tainy & Yandel x Starter drop includes a modern take on that famous jacket, in the form of a sleek black bomber jacket with vintage lettering, and matte buttons (available exclusively on the Greenhouse app). Patches on the sleeves celebrate the numerous accomplishments the two have achieved over the years, and include the Puerto Rican flag, which is the birthplace of reggaeton and both artists.

The limited-edition lifestyle collection is available on the Greenhouse app and the Foot Locker website. Pick up your new threads while also paying homage to reggaeton legends and an iconic sportswear brand today.