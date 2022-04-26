Más Merch: Taco Bell Launches Luggage for Your Next Flight (or Drive-Thru Trip)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Travelers hitting the road this year now have a few new Taco Bell items to pack for the ride. And no, you won’t be able to order any of it off the drive-thru menu. Instead, the fast-food go-to has set its sights on… your luggage?

This week, the Southern California-based restaurant chain teamed up with travel accessories company Calpak for a line of fiery new merch that will tell everyone in the security line that you’re a Crunchwrap Supreme-loving fan — even if you don’t have one in your hands.

Now available to buy online, the new Taco Bell x Calpak Collection includes four different pieces, all covering the range of luggage you might need for a trip, from a TSA-approved carry-on to a convenient group of packing cubes. But would you carry Taco Bell luggage? It depends on your appetite for kitsch.

Though Taco Bell has developed a bit of cult following, the new luggage line is definitely one of the the more unexpected collabs we’ve seen recently, especially when it comes gear you might see show up at baggage claim. But the brand is no stranger to releasing other merch over the years, from collaborations with Forever 21 to Taco Bell-themed apparel, socks, and even snowglobes.

The Fire! Carry-on, for instance, is a soft-sided wheeled suitcase that features a flame motif design on the inside of the luggage. There’s also a front pocket that zips open for accessing essentials or a magazine when you’re waiting for your flight, and side handles that make it easier to haul through the airport. It also comes with a luggage strap that says “Fire!” all over, along with its own hot sauce-themed dust cover for when you’re back home.

The Hot! Duffel, $110, meantime, comes in bright orange (of course), and continues the hot sauce theme with handles that read “Hot!” on the straps, and a flame pattern on the interior of the bag. The duffel has a large bottom compartment that you can use to store everything from sneakers to laundry when you’re traveling. And if you’re taking your carry-on with you, you can slide the duffel onto your luggage handle thanks to a built-in sleeve on the back of the duffel.

To go along with the carry-on and duffel, travelers can also pick up a cross-body bag, dubbed the Diablo!, for $65, as well as convenient Mild! packing cubes, $75, that make it easier to organize all your essentials in your carry-on when you’re on the road. The cubes come with a large, medium, and two small cubes, plus a water-resistant packing envelope for important documents.

The new collection of luggage marks the first time the two brands have worked together. But as far as stylish collaborations go, Calpak has released several other partnerships over the years, including collabs with The Home Edit, the pro organizing team that recently premiered its newest season on Netflix, and celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin.

The limited-edition Taco Bell x Calpak Collection is now available to buy online on both Calpak’s site, as well as Taco Bell’s Taco Shop. One of the hottest luggage collabs of the season, the line could sell out before you can book your next plane ticket. If you’re looking for more recommendations (that unfortunately don’t have any Taco Bell connection), we found more of the best luggage brands, as well as the best duffels for your next trip.