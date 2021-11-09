T-Pain Wants to ‘Mix U a Drank’ With Launch of New Cocktail Guide

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rapper T-Pain is taking his mixing skills out of the production booth and into the kitchen with a new cocktail guide titled Can I Mix You a Drink? Released last week, the book quickly shot into the Top Five on Amazon’s best-selling rap books list (just behind a new Mac Miller biography).

Can I Mix You a Drink? sees T-Pain going from music mixing to mixologist, with 50 cocktails inspired by his travels, day-to-day life and his catalog of songs. The book title of course, is a play on the singer’s Yung Joc hit, “Buy U a Drank.”

Amazon

Buy: Can I Mix You a Drink? at $19.87

While T-Pain may seem an unlikely author of a cocktail guide, the rapper and producer says his interest in mixology really took off after “Buy U a Drank” propelled him to the top of the charts — and led to a number of alcohol brands approaching him for partnerships.

Since then, the Tallahassee, Florida native has secured deals with brands like Jose Cuervo and Moskato Life (though he noted in a recent interview that he’s now partial to the hard-to-find Cincoro Reposado Tequila). Four recipes in the new book, meantime, incorporate Fistful of Bourbon, a blend of five straight American bourbons that took home the Gold Medal at the 2020 San Francisco Spirits Awards.

Drizly

Buy: Fistful of Bourbon at $27.99

T-Pain teamed up with mixologist Maxwell Britten to formulate recipes for the new book. Britten is a former bar director at the James Beard Award-winning Maison Premiere cocktail bar in Brooklyn, and worked with the rapper to create drinks that matched the “sentiment” from each of his hit songs.

A prime example: the bourbon-based “Shawty” cocktail incorporates two parts Fistful of Bourbon with five ounces of White Crème de Cacao and bitters, to create a sweet yet mysterious expression. The “All I Do Is Win” cocktail, meantime, is an uplifting and refreshing drink, made with one-and-a-half parts Fistful of Bourbon, with orange slices, lemon slices, loose mint, bitters and club soda. And then there’s one drink, dubbed “I’m So Hood,” which is “to be served in a brown paper bag,” T-Pain jokes.

Of course, there are cocktails across the entire spectrum of spirits, from tequila to gin. And T-Pain and Britten also “remix” some familiar drinks to give them a new twist.

“Drink by drink, T-Pain explores levels of new flavors (and potencies) to create a work that can be used for parties, local bars, pre-gaming before the club, or even just a quiet night at home,” reads a description from the book publisher. “Considering T-Pain is known for unorthodox mixes in his music, expect the same from his drinks, along with some classic cocktails modified by T-Pain himself.”

Related: The Best Bar Carts to Upgrade Your Drinks Decor

Can I Mix You a Drink comes in at 144 pages and is available now as a hardcover book for $19.99 on Amazon. It makes a great display piece on your bar cart or as a coffee table book too. Prefer a digital version? Get the new T-Pain cocktail book for $12.99 on Kindle here.