SZA Sizzles As Star of New SKIMS Underwear Campaign

In case there was any doubt that SZA was living her best life these days, the singer is adding campaign model to her 2023 checklist, as the latest face (and body) of SKIMS, the Kim Kardashian-led underwear, loungewear and shapewear brand.

Currently on her sold-out SOS Tour, SZA models pieces from SKIMS’ “Fits Everybody” collection, which features T-shirts, bodysuits, intimates and even a slip dress designed for well.. everybody. The underwear campaign debuted Wednesday, just in time for SZA’s final tour stop at The Forum in Los Angeles.

SKIMS says it chose SZA because of her “incredible influence,” calling her a “global force” in the entertainment industry who represents “determination, diversity and distinctive talent.”

“SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign,” Kardashian says, in a press release.

"I'm excited to be in SKIMS' latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy," adds SZA.

SZA is the latest celebrity to model for SKIMS. Previous campaigns have featured everyone from musicians Paris Jackson and Bella Poarch, to the stars of The White Lotus.

As part of the campaign, SZA’s images will be featured on billboards around The Forum in Los Angeles and across the U.S., in addition to launching on digital and social platforms. Pricing for SZA’s SKIMS collection starts at $14 for underwear to $84 for a lace slip dress. Shop the collection now at SKIMS.com.

SZA’s SOS Tour, meantime, wraps up March 23 in LA. See tickets here. You can also stream or download her latest album SOS here.